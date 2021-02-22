Nearly half of Britons think Harry should be removed from succession – poll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly half of the British public believe the Duke of Sussex should be removed from the line of succession, according to a new poll.

Harry remains sixth in line to the throne, despite quitting as a senior working royal in a bid for personal freedom and to earn his own money in the US.

The snap survey of 4,203 adults was carried out by YouGov on Monday – three days after the Megxit divorce was finalised.

Harry and Meghan with the royal family for the RAF centenary in 2018 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s departure was permanent.

They will not return as working royals and the Queen has stripped them of their royal patronages and Harry of his honorary military roles.

The Sussex camp retorted with a parting shot by saying “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal”, prompting accusations they were being disrespectful to the Queen and her decades of public duty.

Harry and the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show (Geoff Pugh/PA)

YouGov found that 49% of those questioned felt the 36-year-old duke should be removed from the succession line.

Some 28% said he should not be removed, while almost a quarter (24%) did not know.

Over 65-year-olds were more than twice as likely (62%) as 18-24-year-olds (28%) to believe the duke should no longer be in line to the throne.

The first seven in the current line of succession are: The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry has retained his HRH style which he has had from birth but he no longer uses it.