Gyms to reopen from April 12 at earliest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Gyms and indoor leisure centres in England can reopen from April 12 at the earliest, the Government has said.

Fitness facilities can only be visited alone or within household groups and although spas can reopen, saunas and steam-rooms will remain shut until “step three” of the Government’s route out of lockdown.

Gym reopenings come as part of “step two”, which will also see the opening up of all retail, outdoor hospitality, and personal care such as hairdressers and nail salons.