Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Gyms to reopen from April 12 at earliest

by Press Association
February 22 2021, 4.33pm Updated: February 22 2021, 6.33pm
Martin Linden cleans gym equipment at the Arlington Baths Club, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Martin Linden cleans gym equipment at the Arlington Baths Club, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gyms and indoor leisure centres in England can reopen from April 12 at the earliest, the Government has said.

Fitness facilities can only be visited alone or within household groups and although spas can reopen, saunas and steam-rooms will remain shut until “step three” of the Government’s route out of lockdown.

Gym reopenings come as part of “step two”, which will also see the opening up of all retail, outdoor hospitality, and personal care such as hairdressers and nail salons.

