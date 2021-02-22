Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 18, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 43 (14%) have seen a rise in case rates, 267 (85%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 238 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 18 – the equivalent of 329.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 347.6 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 11.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 316.4 to 285.1, with 402 new cases.

Peterborough is in third place, down very slightly from 276.9 to 270.0, with 546 new cases.

Of the 43 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:

Rutland (up from 182.8 to 237.9)

Craven (43.8 to 80.5)

Brentwood (83.1 to 118.1)

Tamworth (203.4 to 236.0)

Malvern Hills (104.2 to 136.0)

Corby, 329.6, (238), 347.6, (251)

Middlesbrough, 285.1, (402), 316.4, (446)

Peterborough, 270.0, (546), 276.9, (560)

Sandwell, 261.8, (860), 310.5, (1020)

Leicester, 253.5, (898), 254.4, (901)

Ashfield, 253.3, (324), 297.1, (380)

St. Helens, 239.8, (433), 285.2, (515)

Rutland, 237.9, (95), 182.8, (73)

Tamworth, 236.0, (181), 203.4, (156)

Preston, 234.7, (336), 254.3, (364)

Mansfield, 232.4, (254), 262.5, (287)

Bolton, 228.8, (658), 269.5, (775)

North Warwickshire, 226.8, (148), 196.1, (128)

North West Leicestershire, 224.9, (233), 202.7, (210)

Slough, 224.0, (335), 210.6, (315)

Luton, 223.4, (476), 277.4, (591)

East Staffordshire, 223.0, (267), 253.0, (303)

Redditch, 222.8, (190), 202.9, (173)

Wellingborough, 222.1, (177), 203.2, (162)

Bury, 219.9, (420), 206.3, (394)

Kettering, 219.1, (223), 264.3, (269)

Bradford, 204.7, (1105), 214.2, (1156)

Charnwood, 203.9, (379), 182.4, (339)

Newark and Sherwood, 203.4, (249), 258.1, (316)

Erewash, 202.0, (233), 190.7, (220)

Salford, 198.6, (514), 212.1, (549)

Doncaster, 198.5, (619), 186.3, (581)

Tameside, 196.9, (446), 196.5, (445)

Fenland, 196.4, (200), 245.5, (250)

Nottingham, 195.9, (652), 251.1, (836)

Walsall, 195.1, (557), 296.7, (847)

Stockton-on-Tees, 193.1, (381), 201.7, (398)

Bassetlaw, 189.0, (222), 211.1, (248)

Wolverhampton, 188.3, (496), 236.2, (622)

Wakefield, 188.0, (655), 182.6, (636)

Gedling, 187.5, (221), 218.0, (257)

Hartlepool, 185.8, (174), 178.3, (167)

Telford and Wrekin, 185.2, (333), 205.7, (370)

Rotherham, 185.0, (491), 211.4, (561)

Sunderland, 184.4, (512), 230.5, (640)

Broxtowe, 183.3, (209), 162.2, (185)

Calderdale, 181.6, (384), 196.7, (416)

Bolsover, 181.2, (146), 214.7, (173)

Rushcliffe, 180.4, (215), 189.6, (226)

Kirklees, 180.1, (792), 185.1, (814)

Blackburn with Darwen, 179.0, (268), 241.2, (361)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 177.9, (231), 173.2, (225)

Derby, 177.6, (457), 207.1, (533)

Dudley, 177.2, (570), 195.9, (630)

Knowsley, 176.3, (266), 294.3, (444)

Stockport, 175.5, (515), 188.8, (554)

Boston, 175.3, (123), 178.1, (125)

Barnsley, 175.0, (432), 191.2, (472)

South Derbyshire, 174.3, (187), 205.1, (220)

Birmingham, 174.1, (1988), 234.7, (2680)

Manchester, 173.1, (957), 194.8, (1077)

Barrow-in-Furness, 173.0, (116), 150.6, (101)

Leeds, 172.6, (1369), 171.1, (1357)

South Holland, 172.6, (164), 166.3, (158)

Northampton, 171.0, (384), 213.3, (479)

Rochdale, 170.9, (380), 195.1, (434)

Cannock Chase, 170.7, (172), 221.3, (223)

Blaby, 170.4, (173), 183.2, (186)

Oadby and Wigston, 170.1, (97), 154.3, (88)

Wigan, 169.8, (558), 177.1, (582)

Liverpool, 169.1, (842), 220.3, (1097)

Redcar and Cleveland, 168.4, (231), 191.0, (262)

Chesterfield, 166.8, (175), 183.0, (192)

Darlington, 166.7, (178), 198.5, (212)

Chorley, 165.8, (196), 200.5, (237)

West Lancashire, 165.3, (189), 182.8, (209)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 165.3, (187), 156.4, (177)

South Ribble, 163.4, (181), 224.8, (249)

Oldham, 161.1, (382), 179.7, (426)

Lancaster, 158.2, (231), 147.2, (215)

Coventry, 156.9, (583), 173.1, (643)

East Northamptonshire, 156.6, (148), 158.7, (150)

North Tyneside, 155.8, (324), 155.4, (323)

South Staffordshire, 155.6, (175), 215.2, (242)

Halton, 154.5, (200), 199.4, (258)

Hounslow, 153.2, (416), 200.0, (543)

Southampton, 150.9, (381), 161.6, (408)

Rugby, 150.5, (164), 180.8, (197)

Harborough, 150.3, (141), 182.3, (171)

Hull, 147.0, (382), 165.9, (431)

South Tyneside, 146.4, (221), 150.4, (227)

Allerdale, 146.3, (143), 168.8, (165)

Bedford, 146.0, (253), 223.3, (387)

Tendring, 145.3, (213), 185.6, (272)

North East Derbyshire, 144.9, (147), 155.7, (158)

Wycombe, 144.9, (253), 150.6, (263)

Stoke-on-Trent, 144.3, (370), 165.4, (424)

Wyre Forest, 144.1, (146), 141.2, (143)

Blackpool, 142.7, (199), 157.8, (220)

Copeland, 142.3, (97), 242.0, (165)

Pendle, 142.2, (131), 181.3, (167)

Stevenage, 140.0, (123), 201.5, (177)

Great Yarmouth, 139.9, (139), 129.9, (129)

Woking, 139.9, (141), 139.9, (141)

Hyndburn, 139.4, (113), 166.6, (135)

County Durham, 139.4, (739), 171.7, (910)

Arun, 139.3, (224), 156.1, (251)

Hillingdon, 139.1, (427), 187.0, (574)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 136.3, (539), 169.2, (669)

Warrington, 136.2, (286), 195.2, (410)

Crawley, 136.1, (153), 193.0, (217)

Malvern Hills, 136.0, (107), 104.2, (82)

Ealing, 135.5, (463), 215.6, (737)

Wychavon, 135.2, (175), 157.6, (204)

Lichfield, 134.6, (141), 169.9, (178)

Sefton, 134.6, (372), 208.0, (575)

Shropshire, 134.3, (434), 153.5, (496)

Solihull, 133.6, (289), 206.1, (446)

Gosport, 132.0, (112), 123.8, (105)

High Peak, 131.7, (122), 142.4, (132)

Trafford, 131.4, (312), 135.2, (321)

Milton Keynes, 131.4, (354), 131.4, (354)

Daventry, 130.3, (112), 147.8, (127)

Cheshire West and Chester, 130.0, (446), 147.8, (507)

South Kesteven, 128.5, (183), 128.5, (183)

Ribble Valley, 128.1, (78), 175.7, (107)

Sheffield, 127.2, (744), 133.0, (778)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 125.7, (429), 127.8, (436)

Fylde, 125.0, (101), 149.8, (121)

Breckland, 125.0, (175), 150.0, (210)

Barking and Dagenham, 124.9, (266), 171.0, (364)

Fareham, 124.7, (145), 115.3, (134)

Huntingdonshire, 124.7, (222), 147.2, (262)

Sedgemoor, 124.2, (153), 142.9, (176)

Portsmouth, 121.4, (261), 161.9, (348)

Amber Valley, 121.0, (155), 176.4, (226)

Wyre, 120.4, (135), 115.1, (129)

North Kesteven, 119.7, (140), 123.2, (144)

Brentwood, 118.1, (91), 83.1, (64)

West Lindsey, 118.1, (113), 113.9, (109)

Bristol, 118.0, (547), 164.0, (760)

Welwyn Hatfield, 117.8, (145), 192.6, (237)

Wirral, 117.0, (379), 146.9, (476)

North East Lincolnshire, 116.6, (186), 97.8, (156)

Spelthorne, 116.2, (116), 177.3, (177)

Gateshead, 115.3, (233), 146.0, (295)

Rossendale, 114.7, (82), 146.9, (105)

Worcester, 114.6, (116), 171.9, (174)

Stafford, 114.4, (157), 138.4, (190)

Northumberland, 114.1, (368), 125.6, (405)

Lincoln, 113.8, (113), 120.8, (120)

Eastleigh, 113.8, (152), 125.0, (167)

Burnley, 113.6, (101), 163.1, (145)

Thurrock, 112.4, (196), 127.9, (223)

Brent, 111.6, (368), 179.5, (592)

Cheshire East, 110.4, (424), 130.7, (502)

Harrow, 109.5, (275), 155.3, (390)

South Gloucestershire, 109.1, (311), 159.2, (454)

Bromsgrove, 108.1, (108), 146.2, (146)

Harlow, 108.0, (94), 156.2, (136)

Carlisle, 107.7, (117), 140.8, (153)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 107.7, (326), 119.2, (361)

Oxford, 107.6, (164), 109.5, (167)

Norwich, 107.4, (151), 167.9, (236)

South Bucks, 105.6, (74), 125.6, (88)

Merton, 104.6, (216), 168.5, (348)

Melton, 103.5, (53), 132.8, (68)

Aylesbury Vale, 103.3, (206), 148.4, (296)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 103.0, (156), 163.8, (248)

Test Valley, 103.0, (130), 111.0, (140)

Gravesham, 102.9, (110), 101.9, (109)

Redbridge, 102.2, (312), 128.1, (391)

Newham, 101.9, (360), 150.4, (531)

Castle Point, 101.8, (92), 110.6, (100)

Swindon, 101.7, (226), 101.7, (226)

Colchester, 101.7, (198), 104.3, (203)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 101.2, (131), 123.6, (160)

Three Rivers, 100.7, (94), 116.8, (109)

Wiltshire, 99.8, (499), 115.2, (576)

Rushmoor, 99.4, (94), 146.9, (139)

Kingston upon Thames, 98.6, (175), 127.3, (226)

West Berkshire, 98.5, (156), 108.6, (172)

Derbyshire Dales, 98.2, (71), 116.1, (84)

Central Bedfordshire, 98.0, (283), 138.6, (400)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 97.8, (181), 159.3, (295)

Harrogate, 97.0, (156), 98.2, (158)

Surrey Heath, 96.3, (86), 78.4, (70)

Selby, 96.0, (87), 129.1, (117)

Croydon, 95.9, (371), 126.7, (490)

Cherwell, 95.7, (144), 96.3, (145)

Herefordshire, 95.4, (184), 73.7, (142)

Warwick, 94.6, (136), 116.9, (168)

Ryedale, 93.9, (52), 92.1, (51)

Stratford-on-Avon, 93.8, (122), 87.6, (114)

Richmondshire, 93.1, (50), 119.1, (64)

Southend-on-Sea, 92.3, (169), 125.1, (229)

North Lincolnshire, 92.3, (159), 100.4, (173)

Bracknell Forest, 92.2, (113), 110.2, (135)

Rochford, 91.6, (80), 97.3, (85)

Dartford, 90.6, (102), 110.1, (124)

Havering, 90.5, (235), 137.2, (356)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 89.4, (88), 112.8, (111)

Basildon, 89.2, (167), 88.7, (166)

Waltham Forest, 88.8, (246), 121.7, (337)

Hertsmere, 88.6, (93), 132.5, (139)

Bexley, 88.2, (219), 113.6, (282)

Ipswich, 86.9, (119), 115.4, (158)

Reading, 86.5, (140), 128.6, (208)

Epsom and Ewell, 85.6, (69), 106.7, (86)

Sutton, 85.3, (176), 129.4, (267)

Lambeth, 85.3, (278), 128.5, (419)

North Somerset, 84.6, (182), 94.9, (204)

Barnet, 83.9, (332), 119.7, (474)

Dorset, 82.4, (312), 107.3, (406)

Watford, 81.8, (79), 164.6, (159)

Broxbourne, 81.2, (79), 124.4, (121)

Havant, 80.8, (102), 113.3, (143)

Swale, 80.6, (121), 97.3, (146)

Craven, 80.5, (46), 43.8, (25)

Kensington and Chelsea, 80.1, (125), 98.6, (154)

Braintree, 79.9, (122), 144.2, (220)

Thanet, 78.9, (112), 86.0, (122)

Runnymede, 78.3, (70), 168.9, (151)

Basingstoke and Deane, 78.2, (138), 107.6, (190)

East Hertfordshire, 78.1, (117), 76.1, (114)

Broadland, 78.0, (102), 89.5, (117)

Hambleton, 76.4, (70), 139.7, (128)

Tandridge, 76.0, (67), 107.8, (95)

Torbay, 75.6, (103), 102.0, (139)

Mid Sussex, 75.5, (114), 84.1, (127)

Medway, 75.4, (210), 97.3, (271)

Chichester, 75.1, (91), 128.0, (155)

Forest of Dean, 74.9, (65), 80.7, (70)

East Cambridgeshire, 74.6, (67), 109.1, (98)

Lewes, 74.6, (77), 90.1, (93)

Worthing, 74.2, (82), 108.5, (120)

Winchester, 72.9, (91), 72.1, (90)

North Hertfordshire, 72.6, (97), 133.3, (178)

Wandsworth, 72.5, (239), 116.5, (384)

Haringey, 72.2, (194), 108.7, (292)

New Forest, 72.2, (130), 98.3, (177)

Somerset West and Taunton, 71.6, (111), 115.4, (179)

Ashford, 71.5, (93), 113.0, (147)

St Albans, 71.4, (106), 119.9, (178)

Dover, 70.3, (83), 74.5, (88)

Greenwich, 70.2, (202), 114.3, (329)

Stroud, 70.0, (84), 114.2, (137)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 69.3, (105), 103.0, (156)

Chelmsford, 69.0, (123), 109.9, (196)

Enfield, 68.9, (230), 116.8, (390)

South Lakeland, 68.5, (72), 83.7, (88)

York, 67.9, (143), 93.5, (197)

Chiltern, 67.8, (65), 102.2, (98)

Southwark, 67.1, (214), 85.6, (273)

East Suffolk, 66.9, (167), 75.8, (189)

Cambridge, 66.5, (83), 78.5, (98)

Uttlesford, 65.7, (60), 87.6, (80)

Richmond upon Thames, 65.7, (130), 101.0, (200)

Hackney and City of London, 65.3, (190), 86.3, (251)

Dacorum, 65.3, (101), 105.3, (163)

West Suffolk, 64.8, (116), 82.1, (147)

Epping Forest, 64.5, (85), 87.3, (115)

Reigate and Banstead, 64.5, (96), 111.6, (166)

Mid Devon, 64.4, (53), 100.8, (83)

Elmbridge, 64.3, (88), 85.5, (117)

Hastings, 63.7, (59), 128.4, (119)

Maidstone, 62.9, (108), 105.3, (181)

Folkestone and Hythe, 62.8, (71), 110.6, (125)

South Oxfordshire, 61.2, (87), 87.3, (124)

Babergh, 60.8, (56), 54.3, (50)

South Norfolk, 60.3, (85), 77.4, (109)

Eden, 60.1, (32), 137.1, (73)

Tewkesbury, 60.0, (57), 53.7, (51)

Guildford, 59.7, (89), 95.3, (142)

Sevenoaks, 59.6, (72), 72.0, (87)

Mole Valley, 59.6, (52), 110.0, (96)

Vale of White Horse, 59.6, (81), 72.8, (99)

Exeter, 59.4, (78), 67.0, (88)

South Northamptonshire, 59.3, (56), 85.7, (81)

Hart, 57.7, (56), 76.2, (74)

Bromley, 57.2, (190), 102.0, (339)

Scarborough, 57.0, (62), 80.9, (88)

Maldon, 57.0, (37), 98.6, (64)

Mendip, 56.2, (65), 80.5, (93)

Lewisham, 55.9, (171), 101.4, (310)

South Cambridgeshire, 55.3, (88), 96.2, (153)

East Hampshire, 54.0, (66), 112.8, (138)

Wokingham, 53.8, (92), 84.7, (145)

Brighton and Hove, 53.6, (156), 75.6, (220)

Westminster, 53.6, (140), 83.4, (218)

Eastbourne, 53.0, (55), 108.0, (112)

Camden, 53.0, (143), 76.3, (206)

South Somerset, 52.3, (88), 71.9, (121)

North Norfolk, 51.5, (54), 56.3, (59)

Adur, 51.3, (33), 76.2, (49)

Bath and North East Somerset, 50.7, (98), 87.4, (169)

Waverley, 50.7, (64), 84.7, (107)

Tower Hamlets, 50.5, (164), 86.8, (282)

Isle of Wight, 49.4, (70), 107.9, (153)

Wealden, 48.9, (79), 76.2, (123)

Teignbridge, 48.4, (65), 64.8, (87)

Mid Suffolk, 48.1, (50), 52.0, (54)

Plymouth, 48.1, (126), 48.1, (126)

East Devon, 47.2, (69), 67.0, (98)

Tonbridge and Malling, 46.9, (62), 47.7, (63)

Tunbridge Wells, 46.3, (55), 66.5, (79)

East Lindsey, 45.9, (65), 74.1, (105)

Gloucester, 44.9, (58), 88.3, (114)

West Oxfordshire, 44.3, (49), 72.3, (80)

Horsham, 43.1, (62), 96.0, (138)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 39.7, (227), 70.8, (405)

Islington, 38.8, (94), 89.1, (216)

Canterbury, 38.7, (64), 55.0, (91)

Cheltenham, 33.5, (39), 73.9, (86)

Cotswold, 32.3, (29), 66.8, (60)

Rother, 32.3, (31), 50.0, (48)

North Devon, 22.6, (22), 23.7, (23)

South Hams, 18.4, (16), 31.0, (27)

Torridge, 11.7, (8), 14.6, (10)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 21.5, (12)