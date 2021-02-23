Cyber security partnership launched in effort to curb online threats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cyber security partnership, with 10 founding organisations, has launched to tackle an increase in cyber security attacks.

Funded by the Scottish Government, CyberScotland will help both individuals and organisations to protect themselves against online threats.

The partnership’s first move was launching CyberScotland.com on Monday, which offers resources to the public, private, and third sectors, who are seeking information and support across a range of cyber security and resilience issues.

It also has information on skills development for anyone seeking to start a career in cybersecurity.

Jude McCorry, chairwoman of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), said that they have seen an increase in cyber threats, as the reliance on technology for work and socialising has increased.

Ms McCorry said: “The events of 2020 drove home the importance of remaining focused on cyber security.

“The reliance on technology for work and socialising grew alongside a corresponding rise in cyberattacks.

“The SBRC has discussed the formation of a collaboration between the organisations involved in the CyberScotland Partnership for some time, as we have seen some confusion from the public about where to get the support they need. Together, we can improve awareness and share knowledge of cyber security threats around Scotland.

“The CyberScotland.co.uk website is a seamless solution to ensure everyone can access the right information from the right source.”

Jude McCorry said that cyber attacks have been increasing (SBRC/PA)

The 10 participating organisations in the CyberScotland Partnership are: Scottish Government, Cyber Resilience Unit; Police Scotland; SBRC; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; Scotland IS; Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations; Young Scot; Skills Development Scotland; and Education Scotland.

Trade and public finance minister Ivan McKee said: “The new Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland launched by the Deputy First Minister earlier this week, outlines Scotland’s intention to be a digitally secure and resilient nation.

“The CyberScotland Partnership will help drive forward this ambition.

“As well as providing advice and guidance, improved co-ordination of skills opportunities, the Partnership will help to promote Scotland’s flourishing cyber security products and service industry.

“Greater awareness of the cyber risks leads to greater demand for solutions and our cyber security industry can produce innovative solutions and offer high quality employment.

“The organisations involved in this partnership play leading roles in effectively delivering the new Strategic Framework. A formal collaboration will further increase our effectiveness and reduce duplication of effort.

“The Partnership will further reinforce Scotland as a global leader in the battle against cybercrime and a champion for ensuring a secure online environment for all.”