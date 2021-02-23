Nicholas Pooran and Kagiso Rabada among 10 new arrivals at Manchester Originals

West Indies star Nicholas Pooran and South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada were among 10 new arrivals for Manchester Originals as they rounded out their squad for The Hundred.

The Originals had 10 slots to fill as teams completed their men’s squads and got the top pick, which they used to bring in 25-year-old wicketkeeper Pooran, who has averaged 49.05 in 25 ODIs for the West Indies and 21.23 in 24 T20s.

Rabada, also 25, last month became only the eighth South African to reach 200 Test wickets, needing only 44 matches to do it.

With so many slots to fill, head coach Simon Katich also snapped up Jamie Overton, Harry Gurney, Shadab Khan, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson and Tom Hartley.

The new faces join Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, who were retained from last year’s squad after the inaugural season was postponed.

Women’s team head coach Paul Shaw added England bowler Sophie Ecclestone to his squad, which now stands at 13. The Originals’ women’s team are due to open the new competition against the Oval Invincibles on July 21.

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has been drafted by London Spirit.

The 35-year-old, who played 13 Tests, 120 ODIs and 38 T20Is for England, was selected along with Hampshire’s Chris Wood.

🚨 Fixtures for @thehundred have been announced with Lord's confirmed as hosts of the inaugural men’s & women’s finals. London Spirit will also play four matches at Lord's, with double-header fixtures seeing both the men’s & women’s teams competing on the same day.#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) February 23, 2021

Bopara said: “I really hoped I’d get picked up and I couldn’t be happier to be drafted by London Spirit. I was born in Forest Gate, so it’s great to come home.”

Bopara, who last played for England at the 2015 World Cup, was selected by Birmingham Phoenix in the original draft.

He joins England’s World Cup-winning captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight at the Lord’s-based side.

Tammy Beaumont, who scored 71 runs in England’s ODI victory over New Zealand on Tuesday, has also been drafted for the women’s team.

Olly Stone will team up with England team-mate Ben Stokes after he was named in Northern Superchargers’ squad.

Stone, who took four wickets in just his second Test appearance in England’s recent defeat against India in Chennai, was included among five draft picks.

The 27-year-old was not selected in the first draft back in October 2019 as he battled injury.

Fast bowlers’ Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher also enter the fray, with Harry Brook and Callum Parkinson rounding out the men’s outfit. Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is set to skipper the Superchargers.

England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards, and Australia duo, Alyssa Healy and Nicola Carey, have been added to the women’s squad.

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder and second pick Kieron Pollard was drafted by Welsh Fire.

Australia’s Jhye Richardson (centre) has been drafted by Welsh Fire (Nigel French/PA)

Pollard, who has scored over 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, is joined by Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson.

The duo replace Australia duo Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc who decided against playing in this year’s event.

Jake Ball, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matthew Critchley and David Lloyd have also been picked by Welsh Fire.

England spinner Bryony Smith and Australian T20 World Cup winners Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen are confirmed for the women’s side.