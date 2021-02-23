Crowds gather to watch 139-year-old house move through San Francisco

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crowds gathered to witness an unusual phenomenon in San Francisco on Sunday, when a 139-year-old house was pulled through the streets to a new location.

The Victorian home was built in 1882, but after more than a century of stability was upped and moved to make way for a condominium development.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Groups formed to bear witness to the operation, which the consultant overseeing the project said cost around 400,000 dollars (£284,000) to complete.

The house’s new home is a location six blocks away.

Street lights, parking meters and utility lines all reportedly had to be removed to make way for the huge home, while people took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“They’re currently trimming tree limbs to give the house room to pass,” wrote one.

“Today, my family witnessed a little bit of San Francisco history rescued & on the move!” wrote another.