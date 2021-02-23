UK ‘will feel as mild as May’ as warmer weather arrives this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forecasters are predicting “the first signs of spring” will be felt across much of the UK in the coming days, with some places experiencing weather more like May than February.

Highs of up to 17C (62.6F) are predicted for Norfolk and Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, with the mercury rising to around 15C (59F) or 16C (60.8F) across parts of South East and central England.

While much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and part of North Wales have been braced to expect heavy rain, the rest of the UK has been told to expect mild and often dry conditions.

Crocuses in the gardens of the National Trust’s Ham House in London, where milder temperatures have coaxed 120,000 Ruby Giant crocuses into bloom (Steve Parsons/PA)

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “A few days of milder temperatures are forecast.

“Through the week we’re into double figures (in Celsius) for many places, including parts of Scotland.

“It will be a noticeable change from what we’ve had in recent weeks.”

Wednesday’s predicted highs are well above the UK average maximum temperature for February, which stands at 6.6C (43.9F).

In fact, 17C (62.6F) will eclipse the average maximum temperature for May, which is 14.8C (58.6F) for the UK, and 15.8C (60.4F) for England.

Colourful beach huts in front of a stunning red sky at sunrise in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The rain is forecast to move down across the UK from Wednesday into Thursday, but is likely to clear by Friday.

More sunshine is predicted for the end of the working week, with sunshine and mild temperatures again reaching up to 15C (59F) across the UK.

Mr Claydon said: “It will feel more like spring, especially in the sunshine.”

The mild weather comes three weeks after fresh snowfall and sub-zero temperatures across much of the UK.