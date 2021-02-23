Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Czech freediver sets record distance swimming under ice

by Press Association
February 23 2021, 1.11pm Updated: February 23 2021, 2.29pm
Freediver David Vencl reacts after setting a new world record in men’s swimming under ice near Teplice, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Vencl swam the longest distance of 80.9 meters (265 ft) on Tuesday with breath held only in his swimsuit and swim goggles. In this category, freedivers cannot use any fin, diving suit, cap and weights. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A Czech freediver has set a world record for men swimming under ice.

David Vencl swam 80.9 metres (265ft) holding his breath on Tuesday. In this category, freedivers cannot use any fin, diving suit, cap or weights.

David Vencl prepares for the challenge (Petr David Josek/AP)

The previous record was 76.2 metres (250ft) by Stig Severinsen of Denmark in April 2013, according to Guinness World Records.

Vencl took one minute and 35 seconds for the record at a lake in Lahost in the northern Czech Republic.

David Vencl celebrates his new world record (Petr David Josek/AP)

“It was faster than I expected, I felt great,” he said.

“I knew for sure that I will swim the 80 metres but, of course, that weight of the moment was the only thing that was tiring me down a little bit.”

Organisers said the ice was at least 30cm (12in) thick, a condition for the record to be recognised.