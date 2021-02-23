Schools anti-crime worker jailed after admitting sex offences against children

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who worked in schools to divert pupils from crime has been jailed after admitting sex offences against children.

Darryl Moffatt was sentenced to a total of two years and eight months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

He previously admitted seven offences – three counts of making indecent photos of a child, one count of distributing an indecent image of a child, two offences of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and one charge of attempting to cause or incite a teenager boy to engage in sexual activity.

Up to the time of his arrest on June 19 last year, the 30-year-old had been working as a school partnership engagement officer for the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.

The commissioner’s office said Moffatt had been in the role, which involved working with Birmingham secondary schools to steer youngsters away from crime, since September 2017.

On being detained he was “immediately suspended from his role and his fixed-term contract was not renewed”.

During an investigation involving phone analysis, detectives found that Moffatt had downloaded material from social media and the internet, and had been involved in messaging, online chats and meetings with boys as young as 14.

Darryl Moffatt was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA)

None of the offences related to youngsters at schools where Moffatt had worked, but headteachers had been kept “fully updated” throughout the course of the inquiry, said police.

Moffatt, of Short Heath Road, Erdington, Birmingham, was jailed and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

He must also sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Following sentence, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Batey, from the force’s public protection unit, said: “Moffatt’s actions were deplorable.

“He has abused his position of trust and should have understood the impact his actions will have had on those involved.”

A statement from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office said: “The crimes he has been found guilty of are not connected to his work.

“Nonetheless the shock and disappointment that people feel are shared by us.

“The gravity of his crimes should not be understated.

“We are all deeply saddened by the events that have unfolded.

“Throughout the investigation we have worked closely with the police, local authorities and schools to ensure the safety and well-being of students and young people.”

Survivors of sexual abuse can access information at the force’s website, https://west-midlands.police.uk/

They can also speak to the NSPCC 24 hours a day by calling 0808 800 5000, and more information can be found on the organisation’s website at https://www.nspcc.org.uk/