Fewer students dropping out of university, figures show

The rate of students dropping out from UK universities has fallen slightly, figures show.

Overall, 6.7% of UK full-time students taking their first degree under the age of 21 did not continue past their first year of the course in 2018-19.

This figure is a drop of 0.1 percentage points compared to 2017-18.

But the official data, published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency, shows the drop-out rates vary significantly by institutions.

At some universities, more than a fifth of young UK full-time students did not continue into the 2019-20 academic year.

At the University of Suffolk, 23.8% of students under the age of 21 dropped out before their second year, while at the University of Bedfordshire the figure was 20.9%.

Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge had a drop-out rate of 0.8% and the rate at the University of Oxford was 1.2% in 2018-19.

The statistics also reveal the proportion of mature students – those aged over 21 – taking their first degree who dropped out fell slightly on the previous year from 13.6% to 13.5% in 2018-19.

Overall, 78.9% of 2018-19 entrants are projected to complete the degree they started, with 11.1% expected to leave higher education with no award.