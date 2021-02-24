Lucas Digne aiming for Champions League after signing new deal at Everton

Everton’s progress under Carlo Ancelotti convinced defender Lucas Digne he could fulfil his Champions League ambitions at the club.

The France left-back, who arrived at the club in the summer of 2018 from Barcelona for £18million, has signed a new contract which extends his stay until 2025.

“We have a big project with the club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years,” Digne told evertontv.

“I want to play in Europe, I want to play for the national team and for the national team the competition is really strong so I have to play at the best level.

“I play in the best league and I want to play in the best cup in Europe and I want to do that with Everton.

“I have seen the progress every year since joining the club, we are building a strong team.

“It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton. All the team improved this season because we are stronger than last year.

“Offensively and defensively, I worked a lot tactically with the manager. He’s won three Champions Leagues, he has this winning mentality.

“He brings something different, he has the experience. He knows when he can relax the group, when he can push us. He is the perfect coach for us.”

Digne has the highest number of assists (six) for a Premier League defender this season despite missing seven matches due to an ankle-ligament injury sustained in November.