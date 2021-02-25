Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
Tributes paid after father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker dies in Brazil

by Press Association
February 25 2021, 9.13am
Fluminense have expressed their condolences after the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Phil Noble/PA)
Brazilian club Fluminense have expressed their condolences following the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Reports in Brazil say that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul.

Liverpool have been contacted but have yet to comment.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson
Fluminense said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Alisson’s brother Muriel, 34, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.

