Liverpool ‘deeply saddened’ after father of goalkeeper Alisson dies in Brazil

Liverpool say they are deeply saddened by the death of goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father in Brazil.

It is understood 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul on Wednesday.

Condolences have been paid following the death of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father (Paul Ellis/PA)

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” said a statement.

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Alisson and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“The club requests that the media respects the privacy of Alisson and his family during this time.”

Alisson’s team-mates Adrian and Virgil Van Dijk both took to Instagram to express their support, with the former writing: “We are all with you hermano.”

David De Gea, goalkeeper with arch-rivals Manchester United, posted a picture on Twitter of the two of them embracing after a game with the words: “We are all with you.”

We are all with you pic.twitter.com/mLG2noMpXO — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 25, 2021

Brazilian club Fluminense, where Alisson’s brother Muriel currently plays, said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Liverpool’s next match is away to Sheffield United on Saturday.