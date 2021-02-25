Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in England lowest since early November

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of patients in hospital in England with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level since early November, new figures show.

A total of 12,449 patients were in hospital at 8am on February 25, according to figures from NHS England.

This is the lowest number since 12,033 on November 10.

It is also down 64% from the record 34,336 on January 18.

(PA graphic)

During the first wave of the virus patient numbers peaked at 18,974 on April 12, 2020.

Figures for the regions of England show a wide variation in how far Covid-19 patient levels have fallen.

In the combined region of North East England and Yorkshire the number is now at its lowest since October 25, while in North West England it has dropped to a level last seen on October 17.

In South East England the number is currently at its lowest since December 7, in Eastern England December 11 and in London December 14.

South West England is recording its lowest hospital patient numbers since November 6, while for the Midlands it is the lowest since November 10.