Damian Lewis favourite to play Harry in The Crown after Corden interview

Damian Lewis is the bookie’s favourite to play the Duke of Sussex in future instalments of The Crown after the royal gave the seal of approval to his potential casting.

Harry discussed the Netflix hit while joining TV host James Corden for a double-decker bus tour of Los Angeles in a segment for The Late Late Show, filmed before he and the Duchess of Sussex confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Asked what he thinks about the show, Harry replied: “They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional but it’s loosely based on the truth.

“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but, loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.

“I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself.”

He said The Crown is “obviously fiction” whereas he has a “real issue” with some of the stories written about him.

Asked by Corden who he would like to see play him, Harry mistakenly referred to the red-headed Homeland actor as “Daniel Lewis”, before Corden corrected him and told him Lewis would be a “great shout”, joking that he could play the Duke of Cambridge.

Bookmaker Coral now has Lewis, 50, at 2-1 to play Harry in any future series of The Crown.

Coral spokesman John Hill said: “Prince Harry has given his approval for Damian Lewis to play him in the Crown and we can see that happening.”

“After a glowing reference from the Prince, Damian Lewis is now the clear favourite for the role.”

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 5-1 and Alex Apati of the bookmaker said: “If Harry wants Damian Lewis to play him in the future, he may well get his way if the latest odds are anything to go by.

“The Crown already boasts a wealth of Hollywood stars and there’s every chance Harry’s pick is next in line to feature.”

The upcoming fifth series of The Crown will see Imelda Staunton take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Elizabeth Debicki will take over Diana, Princess Of Wales from Emma Corrin.

The lavish royal drama was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer, Peter Morgan, has confirmed it will be extended to a sixth.

The sixth, and final season, will go into the early 2000s, but the number of episodes or exact storylines it will cover is not yet known.