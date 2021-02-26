Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for Old Trafford return as Man Utd drawn against AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning to Old Trafford after Manchester United were drawn against AC Milan in a mouth-watering Europa League last-16 tie.

The 39-year-old striker established himself as a fan favourite during his short spell at Old Trafford, scoring in the Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs in 2016/17.

Ibrahimovic played a key role in that season’s victorious Europa League run, but a serious knee injury in the quarter-final triumph against Anderlecht ruled him out of the remainder of the campaign.

The veteran only made seven more United appearances after that and looked set to wind down his career when he moved to LA Galaxy in March 2018, but the striker has flourished since returning to Milan.

🏆 AC Milan await in the #UEL last 16… What do you make of that draw? 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2021

Stefano Pioli’s men are second in Serie A and are set to provide tough opposition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Old Trafford set to host the first leg on March 11 before the return fixture at San Siro on March 18.

Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiacos so will return to the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, which hosted Thursday’s round of 32 second leg against Benfica due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have been drawn against Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Rangers’ reward for beating Antwerp is a clash against Slavia Prague, who shocked Premier League high-fliers Leicester in the last 32 on Thursday.