HS2 protesters in court after emerging from Euston tunnels

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three people who tunnelled underground outside Euston station to protest against HS2 redevelopment, including veteran campaigner Daniel Hooper, known as Swampy, have been granted bail.

Hooper, 47, Isla Sandford, 18 and Juliett Stephenson-Clarke, 22, all appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

The three, who had occupied the tunnel system under Euston Square Gardens in central London, were arrested after they returned to the surface on Thursday.

Veteran environmental activist Daniel Hooper, who is also known as Swampy (Luciana Guerra/PA)

All three have been told not to enter, or be present or remain on HS2 construction sites.

Their bail conditions also include not to interfere with the workings of any HS2 construction sites.

Sandford, also known as Blue, Stephenson-Clarke and Hooper, are all next due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on July 20.