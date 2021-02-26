Archie says waffle every morning after Queen’s Christmas gift proves a hit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Queen bought her great-grandson Archie a waffle maker for Christmas – and now waffle is the first word he says in the morning.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his son’s breakfast habits when interviewed by his friend James Corden, and said the 21-month-old’s very first word was “crocodile”.

Harry said: “Interesting – my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent a waffle maker for Archie.”

Archie’s first word was ‘crocodile’ (Toby Melville/PA)

Meghan now makes a “beautiful organic mixture” to pour into it and his son “loves it”.

The duke added: “Archie wakes up in the morning and goes ‘waffle’.”

The Queen is said to like to receive and give practical presents, not overly extravagant ones, at Christmas.

Harry went on to say about Archie: “He has the most amazing personality and is already putting three or four words together, he’s already singing songs.”

Corden, who performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, chatted to the duke during an open-top-bus ride around Los Angeles for the actor’s US talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh know how to make video calls, says Harry (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The duke said his grandparents, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, know how to make online video calls – but Philip has a rather abrupt way of ending them.

“We have Zoomed them a few times – they have seen Archie running around.

“But my grandfather, instead of pressing leave meeting, he just goes…” and Harry gestured as if slamming shut a laptop, and laughed as he said: “OK, bye.”

Despite living among fellow celebrities in Montecito near LA, Harry and Meghan like nothing better than curling up in bed and watching gameshows after eating a takeaway.

The duke said: “Depending how busy the day has been, we do Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs.

Harry and Meghan like relaxing at home with a takeaway (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Meg might cook a meal or order a takeaway, then go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on and watch some Jeopardy, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix.”

The interview began with Corden pulling up in the bus and shouting down to Harry to pay his fare and come on up, but Harry quipped: “You know us royals – we don’t carry cash.”

As they toured LA while sitting on the top deck in bright sunshine, Harry confessed it was the first time he had been out in the city due to the lockdown.

Corden served him afternoon tea while pointing out celebrity homes, including what he claimed were those of Friends star David Schwimmer and Die Hard actor Bruce Willis.

During a visit to the house that featured in 1990s’ sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Harry rapped the famous theme song, which was originally performed by Will Smith.

Harry and Corden stopped at the fictional home of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, played by actor Will Smith (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Corden tried to convince him to buy the sprawling mansion, before the duke went inside to use the bathroom.

They then video-called Meghan who, in response to Corden’s suggestion they buy the house, joked: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”

She then asked “Haz” how his tour of Los Angeles was going, and he said Corden was “the worst tour guide in LA”.

The duke also spoke about his early relationship with Meghan, 39.

He said dating for him or any member of the royal family is “flipped upside down”, telling Corden that early dates take place at home and only when they are a couple do they venture out in public.

“We got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us,” he said of his early relationship with Meghan.

“There were no distractions and that was great, it was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”

The friends ended their encounter with Harry and a reluctant Corden tackling an assault course, with the TV host complaining about getting dirty.