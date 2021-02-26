Former PM Theresa May gets first Covid jab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Theresa May has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The former prime minister, 64, described the jab as “effective and painless”.

Mrs May thanked the NHS for their “heroic efforts” during the pandemic, urging others to follow suit by getting the vaccine.

All over 60s who have yet to receive their coronavirus jab are now asked to book an appointment online.

I just had my first Covid-19 jab. It is safe, effective & painless. When it’s your turn, please #TakeTheVaccine. Only by protecting each other can we defeat this virus. Thanks to all the brilliant researchers, volunteers, NHS & military personnel for their truly heroic efforts. pic.twitter.com/I74lKRPVlB — Theresa May (@theresa_may) February 26, 2021

On Friday the Maidenhead MP tweeted: “I just had my first Covid-19 jab.

“It is safe, effective & painless.

“When it’s your turn, please #TakeTheVaccine.

“Only by protecting each other can we defeat this virus.

Delighted former Prime Minister @Theresa_May has had the jab. When your turn comes, please get the jab https://t.co/RV5BnDWT0G — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 26, 2021

“Thanks to all the brilliant researchers, volunteers, NHS & military personnel for their truly heroic efforts.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “Delighted former Prime Minister @Theresa_May has had the jab. When your turn comes, please get the jab”

It comes as more than 19 million people in the UK have received their first jab.

It was also announced people aged 40-49 are next in line for the jab, with Government advisers concluding that vaccinating in order of age remained the quickest way to cut deaths.