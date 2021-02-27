Jose Mourinho pleased with Carlos Vinicius’ impact at Tottenham this season

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is pleased with the impact striker Carlos Vinicius has made this season.

The Brazilian joined on a season-long loan from Benfica and came to north London with a thankless task – to deputise for Harry Kane.

As a result Vinicius, who did not speak English when he arrived in the country, has found minutes hard to come by in the Premier League, but has performed an admirable job in the Europa League, scoring six goals and allowing Kane several nights off.

Spurs have an option to buy him for £45million in the summer, which looks unlikely unless he can deliver in the Premier League in the coming weeks.

But Mourinho is still impressed with how Vinicius has adapted to life in England.

“He has one problem, and the problem is Harry Kane. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

“You need to be a special guy, you need to be a special heart, a special mentality, a special feeling in relation to what you mean for the team, what the team expects from you.

“To be a striker in the same team as Harry Kane then you need to be a special guy, always motivated, always happy to have one minute, five minutes or start the game.

“He is giving us what we want. In the Premier League he is going to play because we have so many matches that Kane cannot play every match.

“The first season in a country is never easy, especially a South American player that doesn’t speak the language, that is the first time he leaves a certain comfort zone.

“Portugal is a comfort zone for a South American player, it is the weather, the people, the style of football, the language. Portugal is a perfect comfort zone or adaption zone to these players.

“To come to England for Carlos was not easy at all but he is giving us what we wanted.”

Kane will be back to lead the line as Burnley visit on Sunday.

And Mourinho is full of praise for Clarets boss Sean Dyche, who is the longest serving manager in the Premier League.

“He is doing amazing. I think he has the power to decide to make decisions, to choose the players in relation to what the club can give him, in relation to his philosophy,” Mourinho said.

“He knows the profile of football he wants to play, the profile of team he wants to have. He knows how to get the number of points that season after season after season – they keep them always far from the dangerous position.

“Don’t forget they qualified for the Europa League. Just amazing work he is doing, good professional. I am very pleased for the work he is doing.”