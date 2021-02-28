Postmen and women trial new uniforms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Royal Mail is trialling a new uniform for its postmen and postwomen, saying it was designed to better reflect the modern delivery round.

The new-look uniform, the first change in more than a decade, retains Royal Mail’s red colour, and includes walking trousers and shorts, tops, jackets, gilets and headwear.

The new look has been based on feedback from postmen and postwomen across the UK.

Rachel Woods sporting the new uniform in Skipton, North Yorkshire (Royal Mail Group/South West News Service/PA)

The designs will be trialled for 12 weeks on a range of delivery rounds across the UK, and if successful, they will replace the current uniforms.

Ricky McAulay, Royal Mail field operations director, said: “Royal Mail postmen and postwomen are at the heart of the communities in which they work across the UK.

“Their highly recognisable red uniforms help cement this relationship of trust with our customers.

“We worked closely with our people to come up with these designs which are poised to help them in their highly physical jobs while reflecting the shift towards more parcels. I am very much looking forward to seeing the results of the trial.”