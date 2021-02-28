What the papers say – February 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The papers are led by continued anticipation of some of the key elements of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s upcoming Budget reveal.

The Observer and the Sunday Express report Wednesday’s Budget will feature a £5 billion “rescue scheme” to aid the recovery of the nation’s shops, pubs and restaurants.

Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/kVG2YbU5qz — The Observer (@ObserverUK) February 27, 2021 SUNDAY EXPRESS: ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ ‘s bounce back budget! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NQyFBG1eJu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 27, 2021

The Sunday Times says Mr Sunak’s plan to recoup the cost of the pandemic will include plans to raise the income tax by £6 billion.

SUNDAY TIMES: Stealth rise in income tax to pay Covid bill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IJdliRZhPV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 27, 2021

Mr Sunak is also to set out a new tax on online deliveries, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: 'Sunak plots tax raid on parcels and freelance workers'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI pic.twitter.com/Y8pQ7KpQDb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 27, 2021

The Independent says the public want “big business and the wealthy” to bear the brunt of the nation’s financial recovery.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People dedicate their front pages to the funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Tomorrow's front page: His spirit lives on https://t.co/XlYw4TXjUk #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eGBdczNBwW — Sunday Mirror (@TheSundayMirror) February 27, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: 'I told you I was old!' https://t.co/3OBYMrTfVe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nRXLl7bPxd — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) February 27, 2021

The Mail on Sunday reports new figures show one Covid-19 vaccine shot reduces the risk of hospitalisation “by more than 90%”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Exclusive: A single jab is giving 90% protection! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/feSmstoRbF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 27, 2021

And the Daily Star Sunday says England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam has become an “unlikely sex symbol”.