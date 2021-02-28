Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
Donovan Mitchell stars as Utah Jazz return to winning ways

by Press Association
February 28 2021, 7.27am
The Utah Jazz shook off the pain of Friday’s loss in Miami to defeat the Orlando Magic 124-109 (Joe Skipper/AP)
The Utah Jazz shook off the pain of Friday’s loss in Miami to defeat the Orlando Magic 124-109 courtesy of a blinding second-half performance from Donovan Mitchell.

The guard scored 25 of his team’s 31 second-half points and finished with 31 points as the Jazz approached the halfway point of the season leading the league at 27-7.

Collin Sexton’s 28 points and another 25 from Darius Garland led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 112-109 overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers, while in New York the Brooklyn Nets fell 115-98 to a strong team effort from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Washington Wizards, who at 7-1 have the second-best record since February 14, continued their winning ways with a 128-112 triumph over the league-worst Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook added a 19-point triple-double as the Wizards handed the Timberwolves a seventh straight defeat.

The Denver Nuggets bounced back from a late loss to the Wizards on Thursday to thrash the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-96, while Tom Thibodeau’s New Yorks Knicks recovered from a 16-point first-half deficit to squeak home 110-107 against the Indiana Pacers.

An absence of first-string players did not trouble the San Antonio Spurs at home, where DeMar DeRozan’s 32 points and 11 assists saw them finish 117-114 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

