Golden Globes winners – a full list

It was a triumphant night for British performers and creatives at the Golden Globes.
Here is a full list of the winners.
Best Motion Picture – Drama – Nomadland
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama- Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Best Motion Picture – Animated – Soul
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language – Minari
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Best Director – Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Best Original Score – Soul
Best Original Song – Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
Best Television Series – Drama – The Crown
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama – Josh O’Connor
(The Crown)
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television – The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role – John Boyega
(Small Axe)
