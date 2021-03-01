Paralysed man raises more than £12,000 for NHS with exoskeleton suit walk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man who is paralysed from the waist down has raised more than £12,000 for the NHS by walking 125 miles with the help of an exoskeleton suit.

Simon Kindleysides, 36, who lives in Blofield, near Norwich, set out to walk four miles every day in February – the maximum distance his suit can cover before its batteries need recharging.

He exceeded his 112-mile target, reaching 125 miles by the end of the month and writing that he was delighted that he had “smashed” his challenge.

The father-of-three, whose life changed in 2013 following a brain tumour and functional neurological disorder, completed the London Marathon in 2018 in a robotic suit he had been loaned.

Simon Kindleysides, 36, has raised more than £12,000 for the NHS by walking 125 miles in an exoskeleton suit (Joe Giddens/PA)

A mystery benefactor bought him one of the £100,000 suits after seeing his marathon effort on TV.

Mr Kindleysides said he embarked on his latest challenge as he wanted to “give something back” to the NHS.

Funds will go to help his local NHS hospital in Norwich, and donations can still be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/walkingforthenhs