EU to set out plans for vaccine passports

British officials will discuss the European Union’s proposals for a vaccine passport which Brussels hopes will revive international travel ahead of the summer holidays.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the “digital green pass” which will be set out this month would contain testing and vaccination data as well as information on recovering from Covid-19.

Department for Transport officials will speak to the EU about the approach it is planning for the 27-member bloc.

The UK Government has said that once more is known about the impact of vaccines it could introduce a system to allow people who have had a jab to travel more freely internationally.

The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2021

Officials want the UK to use its presidency of the G7 group of industrialised countries to help agree an international approach to the issue.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have said that we are looking at the issue of vaccine passports.

“As you can expect, DfT (the Department for Transport) will work (with) and do speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports.”

The spokesman would not pre-empt the outcomes of the UK Government’s review.

But “of course you can expect us to speak to the EU and other countries on how they may implement any similar sorts of policies”, they added.

Ms von der Leyen said the digital green pass “should facilitate Europeans’ lives”.

She said: “The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism.”