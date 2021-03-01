Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 26-March 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 35 (11%) have seen a rise in case rates, 278 (88%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 191 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 25 – the equivalent of 264.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 330.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 18.

Leicester has the second highest rate, down from 254.9 to 217.1, with 769 new cases.

Fenland in Cambridgeshire is in third place, up slightly from 197.3 to 214.0, with 218 new cases.

Of the 35 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:

Worthing (up from 74.2 to 110.3)

South Holland (171.5 to 203.1)

Hyndburn (139.4 to 162.9)

Richmondshire (93.1 to 115.4)

East Lindsey (47.3 to 68.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 18.

Corby, 264.5, (191), 330.9, (239)

Leicester, 217.1, (769), 254.9, (903)

Fenland, 214.0, (218), 197.3, (201)

Peterborough, 208.6, (422), 270.9, (548)

South Holland, 203.1, (193), 171.5, (163)

Mansfield, 196.7, (215), 233.3, (255)

Sandwell, 195.2, (641), 265.2, (871)

Preston, 193.5, (277), 236.8, (339)

North West Leicestershire, 192.1, (199), 224.9, (233)

Bury, 190.1, (363), 219.9, (420)

Boston, 186.7, (131), 175.3, (123)

Redditch, 186.5, (159), 226.4, (193)

Bradford, 184.9, (998), 205.5, (1109)

Bolton, 184.3, (530), 230.2, (662)

Ashfield, 183.7, (235), 253.3, (324)

North Warwickshire, 182.3, (119), 229.8, (150)

Tamworth, 179.9, (138), 237.3, (182)

Oadby and Wigston, 177.1, (101), 171.9, (98)

Rotherham, 175.2, (465), 185.0, (491)

Luton, 173.2, (369), 223.9, (477)

Gedling, 169.6, (200), 188.3, (222)

Rochdale, 169.5, (377), 171.3, (381)

St Helens, 168.9, (305), 240.3, (434)

Nottingham, 168.8, (562), 198.0, (659)

Tameside, 168.7, (382), 197.8, (448)

Erewash, 167.3, (193), 202.0, (233)

Barnsley, 166.9, (412), 175.0, (432)

Hyndburn, 162.9, (132), 139.4, (113)

Bassetlaw, 162.6, (191), 189.0, (222)

Stockport, 162.6, (477), 176.2, (517)

Kirklees, 162.4, (714), 180.3, (793)

East Staffordshire, 162.0, (194), 223.0, (267)

Middlesbrough, 161.7, (228), 286.6, (404)

Hartlepool, 161.2, (151), 186.8, (175)

Blackburn with Darwen, 161.0, (241), 179.7, (269)

Telford and Wrekin, 160.7, (289), 185.2, (333)

Bolsover, 158.9, (128), 182.5, (147)

Hull, 157.8, (410), 146.7, (381)

Derby, 156.2, (402), 178.0, (458)

South Ribble, 156.2, (173), 164.3, (182)

Doncaster, 154.5, (482), 199.7, (623)

Slough, 154.5, (231), 224.7, (336)

Wigan, 154.0, (506), 170.1, (559)

South Derbyshire, 152.0, (163), 175.3, (188)

Wakefield, 151.3, (527), 188.3, (656)

Wellingborough, 150.6, (120), 224.6, (179)

Charnwood, 149.6, (278), 203.9, (379)

Walsall, 148.5, (424), 197.9, (565)

Leeds, 145.2, (1152), 173.6, (1377)

Kettering, 144.4, (147), 219.1, (223)

Knowsley, 142.5, (215), 177.0, (267)

Manchester, 142.4, (787), 173.5, (959)

Stoke-on-Trent, 141.6, (363), 144.3, (370)

Oldham, 141.3, (335), 161.5, (383)

Stockton-on-Tees, 140.9, (278), 194.1, (383)

Salford, 140.6, (364), 199.4, (516)

Birmingham, 140.3, (1602), 176.6, (2017)

Rugby, 139.5, (152), 149.6, (163)

Blaby, 137.9, (140), 170.4, (173)

Broxtowe, 137.7, (157), 185.9, (212)

Newark and Sherwood, 137.2, (168), 203.4, (249)

West Lindsey, 136.9, (131), 118.1, (113)

Wolverhampton, 135.9, (358), 192.1, (506)

Darlington, 135.8, (145), 167.6, (179)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 135.5, (176), 180.9, (235)

Cannock Chase, 132.0, (133), 172.7, (174)

North East Lincolnshire, 131.6, (210), 115.9, (185)

Sunderland, 131.4, (365), 185.8, (516)

Wyre Forest, 131.3, (133), 144.1, (146)

Dudley, 131.2, (422), 180.4, (580)

Lancaster, 129.4, (189), 159.5, (233)

Northampton, 126.9, (285), 172.3, (387)

Allerdale, 124.8, (122), 146.3, (143)

Sheffield, 124.6, (729), 128.4, (751)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 123.7, (140), 165.3, (187)

Ealing, 122.9, (420), 135.5, (463)

Wychavon, 122.1, (158), 136.8, (177)

Calderdale, 122.0, (258), 182.5, (386)

South Tyneside, 120.5, (182), 147.0, (222)

Pendle, 118.3, (109), 142.2, (131)

Liverpool, 118.3, (589), 169.7, (845)

Amber Valley, 117.8, (151), 120.2, (154)

Lincoln, 116.8, (116), 113.8, (113)

Coventry, 116.5, (433), 159.1, (591)

Milton Keynes, 116.2, (313), 132.5, (357)

North Kesteven, 115.5, (135), 119.7, (140)

Richmondshire, 115.4, (62), 93.1, (50)

Hounslow, 114.9, (312), 153.9, (418)

Chesterfield, 114.4, (120), 167.8, (176)

Southampton, 114.1, (288), 151.3, (382)

Burnley, 113.6, (101), 113.6, (101)

Ribble Valley, 113.3, (69), 128.1, (78)

Rossendale, 113.3, (81), 114.7, (82)

Rushcliffe, 113.3, (135), 182.1, (217)

East Northamptonshire, 113.2, (107), 157.6, (149)

North Tyneside, 113.0, (235), 156.3, (325)

Wycombe, 112.8, (197), 145.4, (254)

Trafford, 111.2, (264), 131.4, (312)

Bedford, 110.8, (192), 144.3, (250)

Worthing, 110.3, (122), 74.2, (82)

West Lancashire, 110.2, (126), 167.1, (191)

Harborough, 109.8, (103), 150.3, (141)

Warrington, 109.5, (230), 136.7, (287)

Malvern Hills, 109.3, (86), 138.5, (109)

Fylde, 108.9, (88), 125.0, (101)

Worcester, 108.7, (110), 114.6, (116)

Redcar and Cleveland, 108.6, (149), 168.4, (231)

Swindon, 108.0, (240), 101.3, (225)

County Durham, 107.3, (569), 140.5, (745)

Lichfield, 105.0, (110), 137.5, (144)

South Staffordshire, 104.9, (118), 159.2, (179)

Stevenage, 103.6, (91), 141.2, (124)

Chorley, 103.2, (122), 166.6, (197)

Crawley, 103.2, (116), 137.0, (154)

Rutland, 102.7, (41), 237.9, (95)

Daventry, 102.4, (88), 131.5, (113)

Portsmouth, 102.4, (220), 121.9, (262)

Woking, 102.2, (103), 140.9, (142)

Copeland, 101.2, (69), 142.3, (97)

South Kesteven, 100.4, (143), 128.5, (183)

Gateshead, 100.0, (202), 115.3, (233)

Shropshire, 99.6, (322), 135.5, (438)

Melton, 99.6, (51), 105.5, (54)

Sefton, 98.4, (272), 134.6, (372)

Thurrock, 98.1, (171), 113.0, (197)

Huntingdonshire, 97.8, (174), 124.7, (222)

Arun, 97.7, (157), 139.3, (224)

Ipswich, 97.1, (133), 90.6, (124)

High Peak, 97.1, (90), 132.7, (123)

Hillingdon, 97.1, (298), 142.7, (438)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 96.6, (125), 101.2, (131)

North Lincolnshire, 95.8, (165), 92.9, (160)

Tendring, 95.5, (140), 145.3, (213)

Cheshire West and Chester, 95.3, (327), 130.0, (446)

Watford, 95.3, (92), 82.8, (80)

Solihull, 94.7, (205), 137.3, (297)

Harrow, 94.4, (237), 109.9, (276)

Colchester, 93.5, (182), 102.7, (200)

Bromsgrove, 93.1, (93), 112.1, (112)

Cheshire East, 92.7, (356), 110.4, (424)

Brent, 91.0, (300), 111.6, (368)

Wirral, 90.7, (294), 117.0, (379)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 90.5, (137), 103.0, (156)

Halton, 90.4, (117), 155.3, (201)

Stafford, 90.3, (124), 115.8, (159)

Harlow, 88.4, (77), 108.0, (94)

Warwick, 88.3, (127), 94.6, (136)

Northumberland, 87.8, (283), 114.8, (370)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 87.3, (298), 125.7, (429)

Oxford, 85.9, (131), 107.6, (164)

Barking and Dagenham, 84.5, (180), 125.9, (268)

Fareham, 84.3, (98), 124.7, (145)

Great Yarmouth, 83.6, (83), 140.9, (140)

Aylesbury Vale, 83.2, (166), 103.8, (207)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 82.9, (251), 108.6, (329)

Sedgemoor, 82.8, (102), 124.2, (153)

Blackpool, 81.8, (114), 142.7, (199)

Bristol, 81.6, (378), 118.7, (550)

Cherwell, 81.1, (122), 96.3, (145)

Sutton, 80.4, (166), 87.7, (181)

Selby, 79.5, (72), 96.0, (87)

Central Bedfordshire, 79.3, (229), 98.0, (283)

Reading, 79.1, (128), 87.2, (141)

Merton, 78.9, (163), 108.0, (223)

Breckland, 78.6, (110), 125.7, (176)

Havant, 78.4, (99), 80.8, (102)

Spelthorne, 78.1, (78), 116.2, (116)

Barrow-in-Furness, 77.6, (52), 173.0, (116)

Derbyshire Dales, 77.4, (56), 98.2, (71)

Dacorum, 76.9, (119), 67.2, (104)

Wyre, 76.7, (86), 120.4, (135)

Hastings, 76.6, (71), 63.7, (59)

Gosport, 76.6, (65), 132.0, (112)

Brentwood, 76.6, (59), 119.4, (92)

Hambleton, 76.4, (70), 77.5, (71)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 76.2, (141), 98.8, (183)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 75.6, (299), 129.3, (511)

Rochford, 74.4, (65), 91.6, (80)

Barnet, 74.3, (294), 83.6, (331)

Stratford-on-Avon, 73.8, (96), 96.9, (126)

Eastleigh, 73.4, (98), 114.5, (153)

Eden, 73.2, (39), 62.0, (33)

York, 72.6, (153), 67.9, (143)

Herefordshire, 72.6, (140), 96.5, (186)

Redbridge, 72.4, (221), 102.9, (314)

Croydon, 72.1, (279), 96.2, (372)

Harrogate, 72.1, (116), 97.0, (156)

Gravesham, 72.0, (77), 104.7, (112)

North East Derbyshire, 71.0, (72), 145.9, (148)

Wiltshire, 70.6, (353), 100.2, (501)

Thanet, 70.5, (100), 78.9, (112)

Braintree, 69.5, (106), 80.6, (123)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 69.1, (68), 92.4, (91)

East Lindsey, 68.4, (97), 47.3, (67)

Cambridge, 68.1, (85), 67.3, (84)

Carlisle, 68.1, (74), 107.7, (117)

Test Valley, 67.4, (85), 102.3, (129)

Dartford, 66.6, (75), 90.6, (102)

South Gloucestershire, 66.3, (189), 109.4, (312)

Epping Forest, 66.1, (87), 65.3, (86)

Medway, 66.1, (184), 75.7, (211)

Swale, 66.0, (99), 80.6, (121)

Rushmoor, 64.5, (61), 99.4, (94)

West Berkshire, 64.4, (102), 98.5, (156)

Havering, 64.3, (167), 90.9, (236)

Three Rivers, 64.3, (60), 105.0, (98)

Welwyn Hatfield, 64.2, (79), 117.8, (145)

Chelmsford, 63.9, (114), 69.5, (124)

Torbay, 63.8, (87), 75.6, (103)

Dover, 63.5, (75), 71.1, (84)

Maldon, 63.1, (41), 58.5, (38)

Basildon, 63.0, (118), 89.2, (167)

Mid Sussex, 62.2, (94), 75.5, (114)

Wandsworth, 62.2, (205), 72.5, (239)

Hertsmere, 62.0, (65), 88.6, (93)

Bracknell Forest, 61.2, (75), 92.2, (113)

Vale of White Horse, 61.0, (83), 60.3, (82)

Newham, 60.6, (214), 103.6, (366)

Mendip, 60.6, (70), 56.2, (65)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 60.1, (91), 69.3, (105)

Southend-on-Sea, 59.5, (109), 92.3, (169)

South Bucks, 58.5, (41), 105.6, (74)

Wokingham, 58.4, (100), 54.3, (93)

Bexley, 58.4, (145), 88.6, (220)

Chiltern, 58.4, (56), 68.8, (66)

South Northamptonshire, 58.2, (55), 59.3, (56)

Dorset, 57.9, (219), 79.8, (302)

Haringey, 57.7, (155), 73.0, (196)

Surrey Heath, 57.1, (51), 97.4, (87)

Hackney and City of London, 57.1, (166), 65.3, (190)

Norwich, 56.2, (79), 108.1, (152)

Basingstoke and Deane, 56.1, (99), 78.7, (139)

East Cambridgeshire, 55.7, (50), 74.6, (67)

Castle Point, 55.3, (50), 101.8, (92)

South Somerset, 54.6, (92), 51.7, (87)

Greenwich, 54.5, (157), 70.2, (202)

Broxbourne, 54.5, (53), 82.2, (80)

North Somerset, 54.4, (117), 84.6, (182)

South Oxfordshire, 54.2, (77), 61.9, (88)

Ryedale, 54.2, (30), 93.9, (52)

Eastbourne, 54.0, (56), 52.1, (54)

South Norfolk, 53.9, (76), 60.3, (85)

Richmond upon Thames, 53.5, (106), 66.2, (131)

Stroud, 53.3, (64), 70.0, (84)

Tower Hamlets, 52.7, (171), 50.2, (163)

North Hertfordshire, 52.4, (70), 72.6, (97)

West Suffolk, 51.9, (93), 65.3, (117)

New Forest, 51.6, (93), 71.6, (129)

Waltham Forest, 51.6, (143), 89.2, (247)

Chichester, 51.2, (62), 75.1, (91)

Broadland, 50.5, (66), 78.0, (102)

Brighton and Hove, 50.2, (146), 53.6, (156)

Reigate and Banstead, 49.7, (74), 65.2, (97)

Lambeth, 49.1, (160), 85.9, (280)

Scarborough, 48.7, (53), 57.0, (62)

Exeter, 48.7, (64), 58.6, (77)

St Albans, 48.5, (72), 72.8, (108)

Enfield, 48.2, (161), 68.9, (230)

Bromley, 47.8, (159), 57.5, (191)

Folkestone and Hythe, 47.8, (54), 62.8, (71)

Lewes, 47.4, (49), 74.6, (77)

Hart, 47.4, (46), 57.7, (56)

Kingston upon Thames, 47.3, (84), 99.2, (176)

Tunbridge Wells, 47.2, (56), 46.3, (55)

Maidstone, 46.0, (79), 62.9, (108)

South Cambridgeshire, 45.9, (73), 55.3, (88)

Runnymede, 45.8, (41), 78.3, (70)

Mole Valley, 45.8, (40), 59.6, (52)

Ashford, 45.4, (59), 71.5, (93)

Mid Devon, 45.0, (37), 64.4, (53)

Epsom and Ewell, 44.7, (36), 86.8, (70)

East Suffolk, 44.1, (110), 66.5, (166)

East Devon, 43.8, (64), 47.2, (69)

Adur, 43.5, (28), 51.3, (33)

East Hertfordshire, 43.4, (65), 78.1, (117)

Islington, 43.3, (105), 38.8, (94)

Cheltenham, 43.0, (50), 33.5, (39)

Bath and North East Somerset, 42.9, (83), 51.2, (99)

Forest of Dean, 42.6, (37), 74.9, (65)

Tonbridge and Malling, 42.4, (56), 46.9, (62)

Kensington and Chelsea, 42.3, (66), 80.7, (126)

Camden, 42.2, (114), 54.1, (146)

Craven, 42.0, (24), 80.5, (46)

Tandridge, 42.0, (37), 76.0, (67)

Southwark, 41.4, (132), 67.4, (215)

Waverley, 41.2, (52), 50.7, (64)

Westminster, 40.9, (107), 55.9, (146)

Elmbridge, 40.9, (56), 65.1, (89)

South Lakeland, 40.9, (43), 68.5, (72)

Somerset West and Taunton, 40.6, (63), 72.2, (112)

Cotswold, 40.1, (36), 32.3, (29)

Lewisham, 38.9, (119), 57.2, (175)

Sevenoaks, 37.3, (45), 59.6, (72)

Guildford, 36.9, (55), 59.7, (89)

East Hampshire, 36.8, (45), 53.1, (65)

North Norfolk, 36.2, (38), 51.5, (54)

Plymouth, 35.5, (93), 48.5, (127)

Babergh, 34.8, (32), 63.0, (58)

Mid Suffolk, 34.7, (36), 48.1, (50)

Winchester, 33.6, (42), 72.1, (90)

Uttlesford, 32.9, (30), 65.7, (60)

Rother, 32.3, (31), 32.3, (31)

Tewkesbury, 31.6, (30), 60.0, (57)

Gloucester, 31.0, (40), 44.9, (58)

Canterbury, 29.0, (48), 38.7, (64)

Horsham, 27.8, (40), 43.1, (62)

Wealden, 27.2, (44), 48.9, (79)

West Oxfordshire, 26.2, (29), 44.3, (49)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 25.2, (144), 39.9, (228)

Teignbridge, 23.9, (32), 48.4, (65)

Isle of Wight, 23.3, (33), 49.4, (70)

North Devon, 16.5, (16), 23.7, (23)

Torridge, 14.6, (10), 11.7, (8)

South Hams, 12.6, (11), 18.4, (16)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 7.2, (4)