James Harden records latest triple-double as Nets down Spurs

James Harden claimed his seventh triple-double since joining Brooklyn in January to help the Nets beat the depleted San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in overtime in Texas.

The 2018 MVP finished finished with 30 points, 15 assists, 14 rebounds and no turnovers – a combination of figures unmatched since records began in 1977 – while DeMar DeRozan top-scored with 22 for the hosts.

Harden’s former side the Houston Rockets, who face the Nets later this week, fell to their 12th consecutive defeat, their worst run since the 2001-02 season, as Collin Sexton poured in 39 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 101-90 win.

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Veteran Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points and Damian Lillard collected 23 points for Portland, while LaMelo Ball continued his strong season for Charlotte with a 30-point haul.

The Chicago Bulls almost pulled off an upset against the Denver Nuggets, with Chicago taking a fourth-quarter lead after rallying from a 15-point deficit before succumbing 118-112.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 26 points as their New Orleans Pelicans earned a 129-124 win over the Utah Jazz, while the bench stepped up for the Philadelphia 76ers to defeat the Indiana Pacers 130-114.

Luka Doncic was just short of a triple-double as his 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists helped the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Orlando Magic 130-124.

The Magic’s Nikola Vucevic came close to having his own triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists as the hosts nearly snatched the win, but a passage of play in the third quarter where the Mavericks scored eight unanswered points allowed the visitors to pull away.