Man arrested in connection with firework attack on Gardai at anti-lockdown protest

A man has been arrested in connection with a firework attack on Gardai at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin over the weekend.

The suspect, in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday morning and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Irishtown garda station.

It was one of a number of violent incidents during the protest against lockdown measures that took place near Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green on Saturday. There were 23 arrests.

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin slammed the “thuggish behaviour” and attacks on Irish police as protesters stormed the capital’s city centre.

Three officers were injured during the protest, with one requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

3 @gardarep injured in today’s scenes in Dublin with one hospitalised …I think of them & their families all of whom will be affected by the disgusting behaviour of these protesters…the pressure, stress & danger placed on my @AGSI_Ireland colleagues today is unacceptable — antoinette (@antoabs) February 27, 2021

Protesters clashed with gardai as demonstrators marched through the city centre and attempted to make their way to St Stephen’s Green park.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Very regrettably, people arrived intent on violence. They engaged in attacks on members of An Garda Siochana including the throwing of a firework type device. There will be a full investigation into this.

“There were some 23 arrests that we have made already and those arrests are continuing. This operation is not over as we pursue individuals who engage in protest and illegal activity today.

“They had no reasonable grounds for being there in the first place so we will pursue particularly those who formed a very hard core to deal with.

“You don’t carry a firework to a protest with any other purpose than to engage in violent conduct. We will follow through with an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Mr Harris said they were aware that momentum had been gathering on social media in the lead-up to Saturday’s protest.

Mr Harris also said that garda officers were “very lucky” they were not seriously injured when a firework was fired directly at them.

“It was directed at that individual and so we are fortunate they didn’t suffer a serious injury. It was only the individual’s quick thinking that saved him,” Mr Harris said.

“We will follow through with a serious crime investigation into that incident.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he “utterly condemns” the protests.

Mr Martin said demonstrators posed “an unacceptable risk to both the public and gardai”.

In a statement, Mr Martin said: “The large gathering, in the face of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, showed a complete lack of respect to the people who have made huge sacrifices during this pandemic.

“Nor can we tolerate the thuggish behaviour or attacks on gardai, who have the public’s utmost respect as they continue to protect and serve our society in difficult circumstances.

“There can be no justification for the march or the violence that unfolded, and I pay tribute to members of An Garda Siochana who moved quickly to make arrests and restore order.”

The protest in Dublin is reckless and is a slap in the face to the people of this city and beyond who have made huge sacrifices over the last year. Shocking and disgraceful scenes. #graftonstreet — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 27, 2021

Mr Harris said the demonstrators was a collaboration of groups made up of anti-lockdown protesters, anti-vaccine and anti-facemasks.

“This was groups working in concert together, as a mob,” he added.

Deputy premier Leo Varadkar said he was “horrified” to see protesters clash with police.

Mr Varadkar tweeted: “Irish people have spent last year fighting Covid.

“There is no excuse for violence to gardai or anyone.

“This behaviour on Grafton St by a selfish few undermines sacrifices that millions have made in the last 12 months.”

The policing operation involved approximately 125 members of An Garda Siochana including uniformed personnel, plain clothes, public order units, garda mounted unit and garda dog unit.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee described the clashes as “completely unacceptable”.

In a statement, Ms McEntee said: “I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner this evening and he has told me the disturbance in Dublin is being brought under control.

Closure Notice: St. Stephen's Green, DublinSt Stephens Green is closed today, Saturday 27th February 2021, on instructions from An Garda Síochána . #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8xsfedZezb — OPW – Office of Public Works #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@opwireland) February 27, 2021

“I know there have been a number of arrests already today and a special court sitting is being arranged to make sure these law-breakers are prosecuted speedily. I understand fixed charge notices have also been issued to a number of people.

“I want to commend the courage and professionalism of the Gardai on duty today in Dublin who responded with great control and discipline in an extremely challenging situation.

“This situation was completely unacceptable and was an insult to so many who have worked so hard in the fight against Covid-19 and to those who have died.

“This mindless thuggery showed a wilful and blatant disregard for the public health rules which are needed to help us all and keep us safe.”

Pure thuggery on the streets of Dublin today. It’s not a “protest”. It’s an attack on our national effort. The abuse directed at the Gardai is sickening & shameful. Disgraceful. Thoughts with the Gardai and their families — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 27, 2021

There was a heavy garda presence in the city centre ahead of the protest, which started at around 2pm.

Hundreds of people, who were not wearing face masks, took part in the demonstration.

Gardai used batons to push protesters away from the park.

Videos of the protest shows a demonstrator point a firework at gardai before it went off, while other missiles and items were thrown at gardai.

Protesters were prevented from gathering in the park after the Office of Public Works closed the gates to the public.