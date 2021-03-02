What electrification pledges have car manufacturers made?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Car makers are transitioning from conventionally-fuelled cars to electric-powered models.

This is a summary of what stage different firms are at:

Audi

The RS e-tron GT will be the first electric Audi model to wear the RS badge

Audi plans to have 30 electrified models – either fully electric or hybrid – on sale by 2025, with 20 of those being solely electric variants.

It also aims to be completely CO2 neutral by 2050 “at the latest”.

Aston Martin

(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin suspended the development of its first electric car in January 2020.

But its electric vehicle (EV) plans could still come to fruition due to Mercedes-Benz increasing its stake in the firm in October, as part of a technology partnership.

Bentley

The Bentayga has proved immensely popular for Bentley

Bentley plans to offer only plug-in hybrid or electric cars by 2026, and go fully-electric by 2030.

This is a big shift for a company known for its hugely powerful petrol engines.

BMW

The iX3 is BMW’s second electric vehicle

BMW was ahead of the game when it introduced its electric i3 back in 2013.

By 2025 BMW expects electrified vehicles to account for around a third of its sales.

It plans to electrify – either with fully electric or hybrid powertrains – half of its sedans and SUVs by 2030, too.

Citroen

The new Citroen C4 has been released with an electric model in its line-up

Citroen is planning to offer electrified versions of all of the cars in its line-up by 2025, while retaining petrol and diesel options too.

Ford

Ford announced its electrification plans last month (Chris Ison/PA)

Ford will sell only electric cars in the UK and Europe by 2030.

The US manufacturer announced all its cars and vans will have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by mid-2024, before its cars go pure electric by the end of the decade.

Hyundai

(Hyundai)

Hyundai plans to sell 560,000 EVs per year by 2025 and fully electrify its vehicles in “major global markets” by 2040.

Jaguar Land Rover

(Jaguar)

It was announced last month that Jaguar would become an electric-only brand from 2025, while Land Rover’s first fully-electric model will arrive in 2024.

Kia

(Kia)

Kia already has several electrified models on sale, and plans to introduce seven more by 2026.

It expects EVs, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered cars to account for 40% of its global sales by 2030.

Lexus

(Lexus)

Lexus has been offering hybrid cars for several years.

By 2025 the firm expects to offer electrified versions of all its existing models, while also pursuing the development of fuel-cell technology.

Mercedes-Benz

The EQA is set to arrive in dealerships this spring

Mercedes is already on track with its electrification plans, having introduced its electric EQA alongside numerous hybrid models recently.

The firm also plans to electrify its entire range by next year – either through hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric powertrains – bringing 50 electrified options to market in total.

Mini

The Mini Electric retains the regular car’s retro styling

Mini unveiled its first fully electric car in July 2019.

Its existing line-up is expected to be replaced by electric models.

Nissan

Nissan’s Leaf is a go-to electric car option

Nissan’s Leaf is one of the icons of the electric segment.

It also plans to sell one million electrified vehicles – either solely electric or hybrid – annually by 2022.

Renault

The production Renault 5 will feature an electric powertrain

Renault is doubling down on electric cars, with its eye-catching revival of the classic Renault 5 hatchback set to become the firm’s EV poster car.

The company plans to ensure half of its line-up will be fully electric by 2025.

Seat

The new Leon is available with a variety of powertrains

Seat has pledged five billon euros (£4.3 billion) investment in research and development projects to electrify its cars.

Skoda

(Skoda)

By 2025, Skoda’s range will include 10 electrified models.

Six of these will be fully electric, with the remaining cars powered by hybrid setups.

Toyota

The Toyota RAV4 PHEV

Toyota is aiming to launch 40 new or updated electrified vehicles by 2025.

Vauxhall

Vauxhall aims to offer an entirely electrified model range by 2024 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Vauxhall is aiming to electrify its entire range by 2024.

The future of its Ellesmere Port plant could depend on the production of electric cars.

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen I.D 3

Volkswagen expects to hit 1.5 million electric car production units in 2025, and wants to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Volvo

(Volvo)

Volvo plans to go fully electric by 2030.

This will see the firm gradually reduce the number of combustion engine-powered cars – including hybrids – until it switches to solely EV.