Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 26, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 27-March 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 22 (7%) have seen a rise in case rates, 290 (92%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 166 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 26 – the equivalent of 229.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 346.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 19.

Leicester has the second highest rate, down from 256.6 to 207.8, with 736 new cases.

North West Leicestershire is in third place, down slightly from 220.1 to 198.8, with 206 new cases.

Of the 22 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:

Hyndburn (up from 129.6 to 164.1)

Worthing (76.0 to 108.5)

East Lindsey (41.6 to 72.0)

Hull (144.0 to 165.1)

West Lindsey (111.8 to 128.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 19.

Corby, 229.9, (166), 346.2, (250)

Leicester, 207.8, (736), 256.6, (909)

North West Leicestershire, 198.8, (206), 220.1, (228)

Fenland, 195.4, (199), 211.1, (215)

Peterborough, 194.8, (394), 272.4, (551)

South Holland, 192.6, (183), 182.1, (173)

Sandwell, 183.6, (603), 256.4, (842)

Boston, 179.6, (126), 179.6, (126)

Preston, 178.9, (256), 231.3, (331)

Redditch, 175.9, (150), 224.0, (191)

Ashfield, 175.9, (225), 235.3, (301)

Oadby and Wigston, 173.6, (99), 164.9, (94)

Bradford, 173.4, (936), 211.2, (1140)

Tamworth, 172.1, (132), 233.4, (179)

Mansfield, 172.0, (188), 231.4, (253)

Bolton, 171.8, (494), 225.0, (647)

North Warwickshire, 170.1, (111), 239.0, (156)

Luton, 169.9, (362), 212.2, (452)

Bury, 169.6, (324), 231.9, (443)

Barnsley, 167.3, (413), 179.9, (444)

St Helens, 166.1, (300), 225.9, (408)

East Staffordshire, 165.3, (198), 198.7, (238)

Hull, 165.1, (429), 144.0, (374)

Hyndburn, 164.1, (133), 129.6, (105)

Gedling, 162.9, (192), 191.7, (226)

Rochdale, 162.8, (362), 171.3, (381)

Nottingham, 162.5, (541), 194.7, (648)

Rotherham, 159.8, (424), 188.8, (501)

Tameside, 157.2, (356), 192.1, (435)

Hartlepool, 156.9, (147), 183.6, (172)

Blackburn with Darwen, 156.3, (234), 166.3, (249)

Erewash, 156.0, (180), 199.4, (230)

South Derbyshire, 154.8, (166), 174.3, (187)

Middlesbrough, 154.6, (218), 267.4, (377)

Telford and Wrekin, 154.6, (278), 182.9, (329)

Bassetlaw, 154.1, (181), 191.6, (225)

Stockport, 154.0, (452), 175.5, (515)

Kirklees, 152.6, (671), 184.2, (810)

Doncaster, 148.8, (464), 189.8, (592)

South Ribble, 145.3, (161), 165.2, (183)

Bolsover, 145.2, (117), 173.8, (140)

Slough, 143.1, (214), 206.0, (308)

Leeds, 141.5, (1122), 167.9, (1332)

Broxtowe, 140.3, (160), 171.0, (195)

Derby, 139.9, (360), 183.1, (471)

Wigan, 139.7, (459), 174.6, (574)

Darlington, 138.6, (148), 167.6, (179)

Wakefield, 138.1, (481), 190.3, (663)

Charnwood, 137.7, (256), 203.9, (379)

Oldham, 137.5, (326), 153.9, (365)

Walsall, 136.6, (390), 187.8, (536)

Manchester, 136.4, (754), 171.1, (946)

Salford, 134.4, (348), 184.3, (477)

Stoke-on-Trent, 133.0, (341), 145.9, (374)

Wyre Forest, 132.3, (134), 144.1, (146)

Blaby, 132.0, (134), 169.4, (172)

Wellingborough, 130.5, (104), 220.8, (176)

Birmingham, 130.1, (1486), 176.6, (2017)

Stockton-on-Tees, 128.7, (254), 191.0, (377)

West Lindsey, 128.6, (123), 111.8, (107)

Dudley, 127.8, (411), 172.3, (554)

Sunderland, 126.4, (351), 179.7, (499)

Newark and Sherwood, 125.8, (154), 185.4, (227)

Knowsley, 122.6, (185), 170.4, (257)

Wolverhampton, 122.3, (322), 187.2, (493)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 121.6, (158), 176.3, (229)

South Tyneside, 121.2, (183), 143.7, (217)

Northampton, 121.1, (272), 171.9, (386)

Kettering, 119.9, (122), 209.3, (213)

North East Lincolnshire, 119.7, (191), 126.6, (202)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 119.3, (135), 155.6, (176)

Rugby, 118.4, (129), 157.9, (172)

Sheffield, 118.0, (690), 131.5, (769)

Calderdale, 117.8, (249), 178.3, (377)

Liverpool, 116.7, (581), 160.4, (799)

Harborough, 116.2, (109), 136.5, (128)

Lancaster, 115.7, (169), 162.3, (237)

Amber Valley, 115.5, (148), 115.5, (148)

Cannock Chase, 115.1, (116), 172.7, (174)

Fylde, 113.9, (92), 128.7, (104)

Lincoln, 112.8, (112), 103.7, (103)

Coventry, 112.0, (416), 149.4, (555)

Ealing, 110.9, (379), 134.3, (459)

Bedford, 110.8, (192), 148.3, (257)

Milton Keynes, 109.9, (296), 130.3, (351)

Burnley, 109.1, (97), 118.1, (105)

Wycombe, 108.8, (190), 145.4, (254)

Worthing, 108.5, (120), 76.0, (84)

Allerdale, 108.4, (106), 153.4, (150)

Trafford, 108.3, (257), 123.4, (293)

Rutland, 107.7, (43), 240.4, (96)

Rushcliffe, 107.4, (128), 151.0, (180)

North Tyneside, 106.8, (222), 152.0, (316)

Hounslow, 105.7, (287), 151.0, (410)

Malvern Hills, 105.5, (83), 132.2, (104)

Pendle, 105.3, (97), 144.4, (133)

North Kesteven, 105.2, (123), 120.6, (141)

Wychavon, 105.1, (136), 128.3, (166)

County Durham, 104.9, (556), 137.9, (731)

Southampton, 104.5, (264), 150.5, (380)

Swindon, 103.1, (229), 107.1, (238)

Worcester, 102.7, (104), 118.6, (120)

South Staffordshire, 102.3, (115), 149.4, (168)

Rossendale, 100.7, (72), 125.9, (90)

Chesterfield, 100.1, (105), 164.0, (172)

Warrington, 100.0, (210), 136.7, (287)

Chorley, 99.8, (118), 149.7, (177)

East Northamptonshire, 99.4, (94), 151.3, (143)

Redcar and Cleveland, 99.2, (136), 155.3, (213)

Gateshead, 99.0, (200), 120.3, (243)

West Lancashire, 98.9, (113), 169.7, (194)

Copeland, 98.3, (67), 124.7, (85)

Crawley, 96.1, (108), 131.7, (148)

Tendring, 95.5, (140), 124.2, (182)

Daventry, 95.4, (82), 133.8, (115)

Ribble Valley, 95.3, (58), 139.6, (85)

Cheshire West and Chester, 94.7, (325), 122.7, (421)

North Lincolnshire, 94.6, (163), 92.9, (160)

Lichfield, 94.5, (99), 148.0, (155)

Huntingdonshire, 93.8, (167), 127.0, (226)

Stevenage, 93.3, (82), 134.3, (118)

Watford, 93.2, (90), 82.8, (80)

Shropshire, 92.8, (300), 130.9, (423)

South Kesteven, 92.7, (132), 132.0, (188)

Sefton, 91.5, (253), 129.2, (357)

Ipswich, 91.3, (125), 82.5, (113)

Richmondshire, 91.2, (49), 107.9, (58)

Stafford, 91.1, (125), 101.3, (139)

Hillingdon, 90.9, (279), 136.2, (418)

Colchester, 90.4, (176), 100.2, (195)

Thurrock, 88.9, (155), 115.9, (202)

Wirral, 88.9, (288), 116.4, (377)

High Peak, 88.5, (82), 133.8, (124)

Bromsgrove, 88.1, (88), 100.1, (100)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 88.1, (114), 105.1, (136)

Portsmouth, 87.9, (189), 124.2, (267)

Arun, 87.1, (140), 132.5, (213)

Brent, 86.1, (284), 110.7, (365)

Harrow, 86.0, (216), 109.1, (274)

Northumberland, 85.6, (276), 111.0, (358)

Cheshire East, 85.1, (327), 108.0, (415)

Halton, 85.0, (110), 140.6, (182)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 84.6, (128), 103.0, (156)

Melton, 84.0, (43), 107.4, (55)

Woking, 83.3, (84), 144.9, (146)

Solihull, 83.2, (180), 136.8, (296)

Warwick, 82.1, (118), 99.5, (143)

Oxford, 82.0, (125), 103.0, (157)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 81.9, (248), 108.6, (329)

Bristol, 81.6, (378), 109.0, (505)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 81.5, (278), 125.4, (428)

Harlow, 80.4, (70), 108.0, (94)

Blackpool, 80.3, (112), 129.8, (181)

Aylesbury Vale, 80.2, (160), 104.3, (208)

Sedgemoor, 79.6, (98), 125.8, (155)

Great Yarmouth, 77.5, (77), 130.9, (130)

Barking and Dagenham, 77.5, (165), 119.3, (254)

Sutton, 76.1, (157), 85.8, (177)

Brentwood, 75.3, (58), 110.4, (85)

Spelthorne, 75.1, (75), 106.2, (106)

Wyre, 74.9, (84), 113.3, (127)

Reading, 74.8, (121), 85.3, (138)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 74.5, (138), 102.6, (190)

Central Bedfordshire, 74.5, (215), 92.5, (267)

Hastings, 74.5, (69), 61.5, (57)

Dacorum, 74.3, (115), 69.1, (107)

Breckland, 74.3, (104), 112.9, (158)

Harrogate, 74.0, (119), 95.1, (153)

Cherwell, 73.1, (110), 103.7, (156)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 72.1, (71), 88.4, (87)

East Lindsey, 72.0, (102), 41.6, (59)

Eastleigh, 71.9, (96), 107.0, (143)

Redbridge, 71.4, (218), 97.6, (298)

Cambridge, 71.3, (89), 65.7, (82)

Havant, 71.3, (90), 84.0, (106)

Merton, 71.2, (147), 108.4, (224)

Stratford-on-Avon, 70.7, (92), 94.5, (123)

Fareham, 70.5, (82), 119.6, (139)

Barnet, 69.5, (275), 84.6, (335)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 69.1, (273), 119.1, (471)

Rochford, 68.7, (60), 89.3, (78)

Basildon, 68.4, (128), 81.7, (153)

Epping Forest, 67.6, (89), 66.1, (87)

Three Rivers, 67.5, (63), 90.0, (84)

Braintree, 67.5, (103), 72.1, (110)

Dartford, 67.5, (76), 82.6, (93)

Gosport, 67.2, (57), 145.0, (123)

Carlisle, 67.2, (73), 103.1, (112)

Hambleton, 66.6, (61), 68.8, (63)

Thanet, 66.2, (94), 72.6, (103)

Selby, 66.2, (60), 109.2, (99)

North East Derbyshire, 66.0, (67), 127.1, (129)

York, 66.0, (139), 72.6, (153)

Medway, 65.3, (182), 71.4, (199)

Swale, 65.3, (98), 72.0, (108)

Gravesham, 64.5, (69), 94.4, (101)

Barrow-in-Furness, 64.1, (43), 171.5, (115)

Croydon, 63.9, (247), 93.6, (362)

Eden, 63.8, (34), 62.0, (33)

Herefordshire, 63.8, (123), 100.6, (194)

Derbyshire Dales, 63.6, (46), 102.3, (74)

Rushmoor, 63.4, (60), 82.5, (78)

Test Valley, 63.4, (80), 96.7, (122)

Wiltshire, 62.6, (313), 92.6, (463)

Hertsmere, 62.0, (65), 81.0, (85)

West Berkshire, 61.8, (98), 92.1, (146)

Dover, 61.8, (73), 71.1, (84)

Wandsworth, 61.6, (203), 64.6, (213)

Wokingham, 61.4, (105), 52.0, (89)

Havering, 61.3, (159), 87.8, (228)

Welwyn Hatfield, 60.1, (74), 110.5, (136)

South Gloucestershire, 59.3, (169), 103.1, (294)

Mendip, 58.8, (68), 57.1, (66)

Bracknell Forest, 58.8, (72), 89.8, (110)

Chelmsford, 57.7, (103), 70.6, (126)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 56.8, (86), 73.3, (111)

East Cambridgeshire, 56.8, (51), 71.2, (64)

Vale of White Horse, 56.6, (77), 62.5, (85)

Newham, 56.1, (198), 101.7, (359)

Surrey Heath, 56.0, (50), 92.9, (83)

Bexley, 56.0, (139), 85.0, (211)

Southend-on-Sea, 55.7, (102), 88.5, (162)

Maldon, 55.4, (36), 60.1, (39)

South Northamptonshire, 55.0, (52), 55.0, (52)

Waltham Forest, 54.9, (152), 82.3, (228)

West Suffolk, 54.2, (97), 58.6, (105)

Dorset, 53.9, (204), 78.7, (298)

Haringey, 52.9, (142), 68.9, (185)

Stroud, 52.5, (63), 63.4, (76)

Mid Sussex, 51.6, (78), 83.4, (126)

Broxbourne, 51.4, (50), 76.1, (74)

Norwich, 51.2, (72), 105.3, (148)

North Somerset, 51.2, (110), 78.6, (169)

Greenwich, 51.1, (147), 69.1, (199)

Torbay, 50.6, (69), 82.9, (113)

Tonbridge and Malling, 49.9, (66), 43.9, (58)

Basingstoke and Deane, 49.8, (88), 75.3, (133)

Castle Point, 49.8, (45), 92.9, (84)

South Cambridgeshire, 49.7, (79), 52.2, (83)

Enfield, 49.4, (165), 65.6, (219)

Chiltern, 49.0, (47), 71.9, (69)

Richmond upon Thames, 49.0, (97), 69.2, (137)

Ryedale, 48.8, (27), 86.7, (48)

Hart, 48.4, (47), 59.7, (58)

New Forest, 48.3, (87), 67.7, (122)

Hackney and City of London, 48.1, (140), 65.3, (190)

Scarborough, 47.8, (52), 57.0, (62)

Broadland, 47.4, (62), 71.9, (94)

Lambeth, 47.2, (154), 79.1, (258)

Eastbourne, 47.2, (49), 49.2, (51)

South Oxfordshire, 47.2, (67), 62.7, (89)

Runnymede, 47.0, (42), 76.0, (68)

Lewes, 46.5, (48), 67.8, (70)

Exeter, 46.4, (61), 51.0, (67)

North Hertfordshire, 46.4, (62), 67.4, (90)

Reigate and Banstead, 46.4, (69), 65.2, (97)

Brighton and Hove, 46.1, (134), 50.2, (146)

Epsom and Ewell, 45.9, (37), 76.9, (62)

St Albans, 45.8, (68), 64.0, (95)

South Somerset, 45.7, (77), 56.4, (95)

South Bucks, 45.7, (32), 102.8, (72)

Tandridge, 45.4, (40), 57.9, (51)

Tower Hamlets, 45.3, (147), 54.2, (176)

South Norfolk, 44.0, (62), 62.5, (88)

Tunbridge Wells, 43.8, (52), 45.5, (54)

Chichester, 43.8, (53), 70.2, (85)

Kensington and Chelsea, 43.6, (68), 67.9, (106)

Folkestone and Hythe, 43.4, (49), 66.4, (75)

Bromley, 43.3, (144), 54.8, (182)

South Lakeland, 42.8, (45), 58.0, (61)

Somerset West and Taunton, 42.5, (66), 70.9, (110)

Mid Devon, 42.5, (35), 63.2, (52)

Mole Valley, 42.4, (37), 53.9, (47)

Adur, 42.0, (27), 54.4, (35)

East Devon, 41.7, (61), 40.3, (59)

East Suffolk, 41.3, (103), 57.3, (143)

Maidstone, 40.7, (70), 62.9, (108)

East Hertfordshire, 40.7, (61), 78.1, (117)

Kingston upon Thames, 40.0, (71), 90.7, (161)

Ashford, 40.0, (52), 70.0, (91)

Westminster, 39.8, (104), 52.8, (138)

Bath and North East Somerset, 39.3, (76), 51.2, (99)

Camden, 38.9, (105), 54.1, (146)

Islington, 38.8, (94), 38.4, (93)

Waverley, 38.0, (48), 48.3, (61)

Lewisham, 37.3, (114), 53.9, (165)

Southwark, 37.0, (118), 61.5, (196)

Babergh, 35.9, (33), 59.8, (55)

Elmbridge, 35.1, (48), 68.0, (93)

Mid Suffolk, 34.7, (36), 45.2, (47)

East Hampshire, 34.3, (42), 57.2, (70)

Guildford, 34.2, (51), 54.4, (81)

Forest of Dean, 33.4, (29), 71.4, (62)

Plymouth, 33.2, (87), 44.6, (117)

Winchester, 32.8, (41), 56.9, (71)

Cheltenham, 32.7, (38), 37.0, (43)

Rother, 32.3, (31), 34.3, (33)

Gloucester, 31.8, (41), 37.9, (49)

Craven, 31.5, (18), 77.0, (44)

North Norfolk, 31.5, (33), 55.3, (58)

Cotswold, 31.2, (28), 38.9, (35)

Sevenoaks, 29.8, (36), 56.3, (68)

Horsham, 27.8, (40), 39.6, (57)

Tewkesbury, 27.4, (26), 54.7, (52)

West Oxfordshire, 25.3, (28), 42.5, (47)

Uttlesford, 24.1, (22), 63.5, (58)

Canterbury, 23.6, (39), 35.1, (58)

Wealden, 23.5, (38), 49.5, (80)

Teignbridge, 21.6, (29), 47.7, (64)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 21.5, (123), 39.7, (227)

Isle of Wight, 19.8, (28), 47.3, (67)

North Devon, 13.4, (13), 21.6, (21)

Torridge, 13.2, (9), 10.3, (7)

South Hams, 12.6, (11), 17.2, (15)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 9.0, (5)