Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to ‘be calm’ after 21st consecutive win

Pep Guardiola hailed an outstanding performance but called for calm after Manchester City extended their run of consecutive victories to 21 with a 4-1 defeat of Wolves.

City struck three times in the final 10 minutes, with Gabriel Jesus grabbing two, as City held off an unexpected Wolves fightback to claim a deserved win at the Etihad Stadium.

The result lifted quadruple-chasing City 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League but manager Guardiola insists nothing is finished yet.

“Liverpoool are the champions, they have the crown,” said Guardiola. “If we want to take them out we have to win the Premier League and there are still many points to win.

“We are in a really good position – I did not expect to be in this position two or three months ago – but we need to be calm and compete like we did today.

“I had a feeling we were going to be good. I saw this morning the team, how focused they were when we warmed up. I thought they were ready.

“Wolves had one shot on target and got one goal – and after that they had a good five minutes. If you let them run they kill you, they are so good with their pace.

“But in 90 minutes we conceded so few actions to them and we created enough against them. It was an incredibly well deserved victory and a big compliment to the guys, they were outstanding.”

City dominated possession throughout and went ahead courtesy of a Leander Dendoncker own goal after 15 minutes.

They continued to make the running but Wolves snatched a surprise equaliser with their first effort on goal when Conor Coady headed home from a set-piece on the hour.

Gabriel Jesus (centre) struck twice (Carl Recine/PA)

City finished strongly in response with Jesus claiming the decisive goal on 80 minutes before Riyad Mahrez added another and the Brazilian finished off with the last kick of the game.

“It’s nice to finish with goals and we created chances against one of the best organised teams in the Premier League,” said Guardiola.

“We were so serious and it was a good victory. To finish 4-1 is good for the confidence and for the next games. Now rest, and then Man United.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was frustrated his side could not cling on for a draw but acknowledged City were a fine team.

He said: “Man City are showing through time how good they are, the quality they have. It’s no surprise. Everybody who faces Man City faces a very good team.

“It was a tough result but we competed well for large spells. In the first half we were not much threat but in the second half, we were very good to achieve the ‘draw’.

“The momentum of the team was there but we were not able to sustain it and we were punished in the last moments of the game.

“There’s always positives in everything but there are a lot of negatives. We made mistakes we should avoid in future.”