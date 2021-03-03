Tom Banton tests positive for coronavirus as PCB offers players vaccines

England batsman Tom Banton is “feeling OK so far” after testing positive for coronavirus while playing in the Pakistan Super League.

Somerset’s Banton made a strong start at the PSL with Quetta Gladiators, but is now isolating.

Monday’s clash between Quetta and Islamabad United had to be postponed after Islamabad’s Fawad Ahmed returned a positive test.

“Unfortunately I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols,” Banton tweeted.

“Fortunately I am feeling OK so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators.

“Thanks for the support, look after yourselves and stay safe.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced it will offer Covid-19 vaccines to players to ensure the competition can proceed safely.

The vaccine doses will be administered on Thursday to all players and officials who want the jabs.