Princess Eugenie wants son to ‘see the world as a place that can be changed’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Princess Eugenie has said she wants her baby son to grow up in a world where he knows he can “make a big difference”.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, the newest addition to the royal family, was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London on February 9.

Eugenie said it is her wish that the world he lives in will be a place where he can have “hope”.

In an interview on CNBC’s Finding Solutions with Tania Bryer, Eugenie was asked about what kind of world she wants her child to grow up in and how she wants to inspire the next generation.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day (Steve Parsons/PA)

Wearing a dark top and embellished hairband, Eugenie said: “I think my child, hopefully, will be one of those people who will continue to see the world as a place that can be changed.

“I would love people to continue to have hope that we can make a difference.

“I hope that the world will be a place where my child can have hope, and continue to know that they can make a big difference.”

Eugenie, who co-founded the Anti Slavery Collective, also spoke about modern slavery during the interview, describing it as “very much a hidden crime”.

She said: “It’s something that people might not be necessarily aware of.

“It’s… maybe you’re in your nail bar or at your car wash or your clothes you’re wearing.

(Princess Eugenie/PA)

“You know modern slavery is such a big term but I think it can be cut down into different sort of headings, so like domestic servitude, or sex trafficking, or different terms like that.

“And I think one of the positive things that’s facing modern slavery is that the pandemic has brought people together, to data share more, and to access each other more, and I think there is a lot of momentum now towards people working together, which is great.”

Posting images of her baby son last month, Eugenie said she and her husband Jack Brooksbank were “excited” to introduce their first-born, as she described their hearts being “full of love for this little human”.

Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, who is European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by the actor George Clooney, wed in a glittering ceremony in the gothic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in front of royal and celebrity guests in October 2018.

Finding Solutions will premiere on CNBC International at 10pm on Wednesday.