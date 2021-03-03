Jurgen Klopp: No additional pressure from Liverpool owners to finish in top four

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is under no additional pressure from the club’s owners to qualify for the Champions League.

The defending champions have slipped from top spot to sixth due to a dreadful run since Christmas but a much-needed victory at Sheffield United got them back on track.

A win over Chelsea, just a point and a place above them, at Anfield on Thursday night would lift them back into the top four but Klopp said there was no more pressure than usual from Fenway Sports Group to secure their place among Europe’s elite again.

“So the main reason for qualifying for the Champions League is financial reasons but it is a great competition to play in and you want to excite some players to join,” said Klopp.

Liverpool have slipped down the table (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

“In the beginning it was like this when I had players sitting there who had offers from clubs who played in the Champions League and it was like, ‘Sorry, we can only offer nothing or the Europa League’.

“But it is always about finances, this year is no different but that it’s important cannot change a thing.

“It is not that the owners called me and said, ‘If you don’t qualify for the Champions League this or that will happen’ because we are all together in this situation and we all understand it.

“They know we try absolutely everything to qualify this year. I hope people will still see we do our absolute best to make it happen.”