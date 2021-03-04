Sir Winston Churchill’s slippers and brandy glass to go under the hammer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of Sir Winston Churchill’s velvet slippers could fetch up to £15,000 when they go under the hammer later this month.

Dating back to the 1950s, the luxury footwear embroidered with the wartime leader’s initials have been put up for sale for the first time in more than 20 years.

The slippers will be up for auction alongside a large brandy glass that also belonged to the former prime minister.

Items belonging to the celebrated British leader usually cause a stir at auction, experts say, and these two lots may be no different.

The current owner bought the slippers and brandy balloon in 1998 and will be sad to see them go.

A pair of Sir Winston Churchill’s velvet slippers which could fetch up to £15,000 when they go under the hammer (Bellmans Auctioneers/PA)

He said: “I have always been a huge admirer of Sir Winston Churchill and when Sotheby’s held their first political sale in 1998, I couldn’t resist bidding for a couple of lots.

“I put in successful bids for his slippers and the brandy balloon and it was a remarkable feeling to hold them in my hands after the auction.

“Although I am sad to part with them now, I hope that they will be bought by someone who cherishes these items as much as I did.

“I often imagined the great man sitting in his chair with these slippers on and this very glass filled with brandy in his hand.

“You can’t really beat that.”

The velvet slippers and brandy glass, which could fetch up to £15,000 and £10,000 respectively when they go under the hammer (Bellmans Auctioneers/PA)

The slippers are 29cm long with leather soles and embroidered in raised gold thread with the initials WSC.

They are expected to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000.

The brandy glass is 21cm high and expected to sell for £7,000-£10,000.

Julian Dineen, specialist in charge of the sale, said: “We are delighted to be offering these two lots for sale which once belonged to Sir Winston Churchill.

“Both his paintings and personal property have risen considerably since that political sale in the late 1990s.

“It is only the second opportunity to acquire these wonderful Churchilliana and we therefore expect there to be significant interest.”

The items are being sold by Bellmans auctioneers, based in Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

The auction will take place on Tuesday March 9 and further information and the catalogue will be available online at

www.bellmans.co.uk.