Latest UK Covid-19 vaccine figures, by nation and age group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A total of 20,982,571 people in the UK have now received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Government figures published on March 4.

This is the equivalent of 31.4% of the total UK population, and 39.8% of people aged 18 and over.

(PA Graphics)

Here are the detailed figures for each nation:

– England

A total of 17,785,702 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to March 3, according to NHS England.

This is the equivalent of 31.6% of the total population of England, and 40.2% of people aged 18 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The latest available breakdown for age groups in England is for doses given up to February 28.

By this date, an estimated 94.9% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 100.9% of people aged 75-79, 95.4% of people aged 70-74 and 85.4% of people aged 65 to 69.

The percentage for 75 to 79-year-olds is over 100% because population estimates do not correspond exactly to the number of people eligible for a first dose in that area.

A total of 93.8% of residents of older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine had received the jab by February 28, as well as 72.9% of eligible staff in older adult care homes.

Care home residents and staff are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

(PA Graphics)

– Wales

As of March 3, 951,540 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of 30.2% of the total population of Wales, and 37.7% of people aged 18 and over.

The latest data on vaccinations by age group is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties, Public Health Wales said.

– Scotland

As of 7.30am on March 4, 1,688,608 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Scottish Government.

This is the equivalent of 30.9% of the total population of Scotland, and 38.1% of people aged 18 and over.

The proportion of people aged 80 or over to receive a first jab has exceeded the estimated population for this age group, as has the proportion of people aged 75-79.

Some 99% of residents in all care homes have had their first dose. The figure for staff in all care homes is 87%.

(PA graphic)

– Northern Ireland

A total of 556,721 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of March 3, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

This is the equivalent of 29.4% of the total population of Northern Ireland, and 38.3% of people aged 18 and over.

As of March 2, 96% of people aged 80 and over are estimated to have had their first dose of vaccine, along with 91% of people aged 75-79, 86% of people aged 70-74 and 72% of people aged 65-69.

The progress to date includes first doses received by the following groups: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5o7elA9IZo — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 3, 2021

All care homes in Northern Ireland have been visited and offered the first dose of the vaccine.