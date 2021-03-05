Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is the timeline of the Duke of Edinburgh’s stay in hospital:

Tuesday February 16 2021

The duke is admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital on a precautionary basis after feeling unwell.

He travels from Windsor Castle by car.

Philip is said to be in “good spirits” and walks into the private hospital unaided.

The Duke of Edinburgh was first admitted to hospital on a precautionary basis (Steve Parsons/PA)

He is expected to stay for a few days.

Friday February 19

Sources say Philip is now expected to remain in hospital for “observation and rest” over the weekend and into the next week.

Saturday February 20

The Prince of Wales makes a 200-mile round trip to see his father, spending around half-an-hour at the hospital.

The Prince of Wales leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital after visiting his father (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tuesday February 23

Seven days after the duke was admitted, the Palace says he is being treated for an infection and is “comfortable and responding to treatment”, but is not expected to leave hospital for several more days.

The Earl of Wessex says the duke is a “lot better” and looking forward to getting out.

Monday March 1

Philip is transferred in an ambulance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace says.

The duke is shielded from public view by large umbrellas as he leaves King Edward VII’s Hospital.

The duke being moved to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tuesday March 2

The Queen continues with her official duties by holding calls with the Chancellor and the head of the British Army.

Wednesday March 3

Philip undergoes surgery on his heart.

The Duchess of Cornwall says of her father-in-law: “We heard today that he’s slightly improving. So, that’s very good news. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Camilla said Philip was ‘slightly improving’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Thursday March 4

Buckingham Palace announces Philip had a “successful procedure” for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital the previous day.

The Palace adds: “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Friday March 5

Philip is moved back to the royal family’s favoured private King Edward VII’s Hospital.

The Palace says: “The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”