South Wales Police responding to ‘serious’ incident

Police in South Wales are dealing with a “serious” incident involving “a number of casualties”.

The incident happened in Baglan Street, Treorchy, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, at around midday and ambulance crews are also in attendance, South Wales Police said.

The force said the street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, tweeted that he is aware of “disturbing events on Baglan Street” and said his thoughts go out to all those affected.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said they had sent one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, the hazardous area response team and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: “Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at approximately midday today.

“Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

“The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

“Updates will be released when they are available.

“Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact 101 immediately and give reference *077519.”

One neighbour said she saw “quite a few police cars” arrive in the area and knew it must be “something serious”.

Mavis Wakeford, 79, told the PA news agency: “It’s quiet, nothing like this has ever happened. I’ve lived here all my life and nothing like this has ever happened before.”

She added: “It’s something serious, obviously, it’s got to be, hasn’t it?”

Councillor Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said he had been informed of “the major incident in Ynyswen” and thanked the emergency services for the “significant attendance which is ongoing”.

He added: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident but please avoid the area until emergency services leave the location.”