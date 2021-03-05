Appeal judges increase drug dealer’s jail term from five to nine years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Solicitor General Michael Ellis has welcomed a decision by appeal judges to increase a jail term handed to a man convicted of offences, including conspiracy to supply drugs and inflicting grievous bodily harm, from five to nine years.

Francis Wellington, 37, of Nottingham, had been given a five-year term by a judge at Nottingham Crown Court in December.

Three appeal judges on Friday ruled that the term should be increased to nine years after concluding that the original sentence was unduly lenient.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, Mr Justice William Davis and Sir Alan Wilkie had considered the case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London in February.

“The trade in drugs is destroying lives across the UK, driven by criminals like Wellington,” said Mr Ellis, who referred the case to appeal judges and argued that the sentence was lenient.

“He was also willing to use and threaten violence against others.”

Mr Ellis added: “I welcome the decision by the Court of Appeal to increase his sentence.”

Lawyers representing Wellington, who was also convicted of blackmail and sending abusive texts, argued that the original sentence handed down by Judge James Sampson was appropriate.