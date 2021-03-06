Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta pregnant with first child

Pussycat Dolls star Jessica Sutta is pregnant with her first child.

The singer and dancer, who married drummer Mikey Marquart in September 2019, is due to welcome a baby boy in May.

The 38-year-old announced the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and said they had already begun discussing names.

Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar (Live Nation/PA)

She said: “He feels like an MJ to me, but he could be a Mikey, a Jesse, a Zion, or maybe he’ll make up his own name when he gets older. Whatever he wants. It’s his life.

“I’m just going to have the pleasure of being his mother, and I’m going to let him live and be exactly who he wants to be.”

Sutta said her bandmates had advised to her to “just to enjoy it”.

She added: “You know, it’s a beautiful experience. The first trimester I was sick. I was sick the whole time, and I was eating crackers and pasta. And it was just ugh. But after that, it was just exciting.

“To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it’s like this overwhelming sense of love and protection.

“You’re just like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you’.”

This is such an exciting time in my life and I’m so happy to share it with all of you. To all the people thinking the tour isn’t going to happen and spreading negativity on one of the most beautiful life events for me, that’s simply not true… — Jessica Sutta (@JSutta) March 6, 2021

Sutta dismissed speculation online that her pregnancy would mean the upcoming Pussycat Dolls tour would not go ahead.

The group – Kimberly Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar and Sutta – had to postpone their comeback shows after Covid-19 halted live performance in March 2020.

“This is such an exciting time in my life and I’m so happy to share it with all of you,” she wrote on Twitter.

“To all the people thinking the tour isn’t going to happen and spreading negativity on one of the most beautiful life events for me, that’s simply not true…

“This show will go on once this global pandemic subsides and it’s safe to do so hopefully by this summer/fall.

“I plan to come back 100% but if I can’t participate for some reason, the girls can go on without me until I can.”

The US pop band, whose hits include Don’t Cha and Buttons, formed in the late 90s but went their separate ways in 2010 amid reports of tensions between the then six members.

Scherzinger, the de facto leader of the group, confirmed they were back together in 2019.