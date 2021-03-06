CCTV issued as police ‘increasingly concerned’ for woman missing since Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police investigating the “totally out of character” disappearance of a woman missing since Wednesday evening have released a CCTV image of her.

Sarah Everard, 33, left a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm and began walking home to Brixton, said Scotland Yard.

She is thought to have left Leathwaite Road through a back gate and walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home around 50 minutes later, but she has not been seen or heard from since.

It is unclear if she returned to her home address, said the force.

We are increasingly concerned for the #missing Sarah Everard, 33, form #Brixton. She was last seen on 3rd March in the area of Clapham Common. She was wearing the green jacket and black and white trousers as on the photo. Please RT and call 999 with any info, ref 21MIS006196 pic.twitter.com/G58cyArDnA — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) March 5, 2021

Ms Everard was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat, Scotland Yard added.

In a statement, her family said: “With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah.

“She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

“We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing.

“We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Kenward said: “Sarah’s disappearance is completely out of character and understandably her family and friends are incredibly worried.

“We are also growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and have officers working round the clock to try and find her.

“I would ask anybody who was in the Clapham Common area on Wednesday night to think about whether you saw Sarah or any suspicious activity around the time of her disappearance.”

People who may have footage or were in the following areas are being urged to check cameras: the A205 South Circular around Clapham Common, Cavendish Road, New Park Road, Brixton Hill and Brixton Water Lane.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 3309/06MAR, or call the Missing People charity anonymously on 116 000.