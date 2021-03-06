Francisco Cerundolo eyeing remarkable family first ahead of Argentina Open final

Francisco Cerundolo stands on the brink of a remarkable family first after upsetting Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the final of the Argentina Open.

A week ago, Cerundolo’s younger brother Juan Manuel swept through the draw at the Cordoba Open to win his first ATP title as a qualifier, beating Ramos-Vinolas in the final.

Now, 22-year-old Francisco, who also came through qualifying, is one victory away from matching the feat and making the duo the first brothers in ATP history to win titles in consecutive weeks.

A first ATP Tour final in his hometown of Buenos Aires

He has played five three-set matches this week, with the latest a 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-2 victory over fifth seed Ramos-Vinolas.

It would be a huge upset if Cerundolo could lift the trophy, though, given his final opponent is top seed and top-10 star Diego Schwartzman, who swept to a 6-0 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic to guarantee an Argentinian winner.

At the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Russia’s Andrey Rublev continued his dominant run at ATP 500 events with a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory over second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fourth seed Rublev has won his last three second-tier ATP events and made it 19 consecutive victories at that level on Saturday.

Last night long-awaited tennis ICON Roger Federer has finally landed in Doha – great tennis this week is guaranteed

On Sunday, he will take on Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics, who defeated Borna Coric 6-4 6-1 to reach the biggest final of his career.

All eyes next week will be on Roger Federer as he makes his comeback after more than a year sidelined by a knee injury at the Qatar Total Open in Doha.

The 39-year-old, who needed two operations, will face either British number one and sometime practice partner Dan Evans or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in his first match.

World number one Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has revealed he will return to action following the abdominal injury he suffered on his way to another Australian Open title at the Miami Open later this month.