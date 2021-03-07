One dead, 40 injured as train derails in southern Pakistan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eight carriages of a train derailed in southern Pakistan early on Sunday, killing at least one passenger and injuring 40 others, officials said.

The accident happened between Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province and caused a temporary suspension of services in both directions, said railway official Kamran Lashari.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and ageing tracks.

Mr Lashari said the 18-carriage train had departed from Karachi for the eastern city of Lahore.

Six of the derailed cars fell into a shallow ditch, and rescue official Muhammad Arshad said darkness and the remote location hampered rescue efforts.

He said the body of the woman who died and 40 injured passengers were taken to hospitals in nearby towns.

It was not known how many passengers were on the train.

Railway Minister Azam Sawati told a local television station that the accident is being investigated and the government will provide financial compensation to relatives of the victims.