Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said his country is prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the United States lifts economic sanctions.

In a meeting with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Mr Rouhani said: “Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfil its commitments just after the US illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure.”

The Iranian leader criticised the European signatories of the historic nuclear deal for what he said was their inaction on their commitments to the agreement. He said Iran is the only country that kept its side of the bargain.

In 2018, Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iranian nuclear accord, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the US from the Iranian nuclear accord was a mistake (Iranian Presidency Office/AP)

When the US then re-imposed some sanctions and added others, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.

The Republic of Ireland has the role of facilitator in the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Mr Coveney said the withdrawal by former president Mr Trump was a mistake and noted that the new US administration is determined to return to the deal.

In December, Iran’s parliament approved a Bill that calls for the suspension of part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.