New CCTV discovered of woman missing since Wednesday

Detectives have discovered new CCTV of a woman missing since Wednesday evening confirming she was walking alone around half an hour after leaving her friend’s home.

Sarah Everard, 33, has not been seen or heard from since departing her friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm on Wednesday and her family say “it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this”.

She left Leathwaite Road at around 9pm on to the A205 South Circular and is thought to have walked through Clapham Common toward her house in Brixton in a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes, Scotland Yard said.

A fresh CCTV image – understood to have been discovered on a private doorbell-type camera – captured her walking alone along the A205 Poynders road, from the junction at Cavendish Road, toward Tulse Hill, which lies just south of Brixton.

It appears to suggest she walked through Clapham Common and was walking towards her home, although the force said it is unclear whether she did return to her house.

If you live or were driving in the area between Clapham Common and Brixton on Wednesday night, please check your security cameras, doorbell cameras or dashcams for sightings of Sarah. Any information could make the difference. https://t.co/H7SBhNjG3x — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) March 7, 2021

An extensive investigation combining searches and house-to-house inquiries is ongoing to find any further sightings of Ms Everard, said the Metropolitan Police.

The investigation is being led by Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime Command because of the “complex nature” of the case, the force said.

Ms Everard was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat, Scotland Yard added.

Volunteers from London Search and Rescue on Clapham Common (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “I would like to stress that there is no information at this stage to suggest anything untoward may have happened to Sarah.

“The focus remains on returning her home to her family safe and well and that is our number one priority.”

#MISSING | The search for Sarah Everard continues. If you saw anything suspicious in the following areas on Wednesday night please call us on 101. – The A205 around #Clapham Common– Cavendish Road– New Park Road– #Brixton Hill– #Brixton Water Lanehttps://t.co/FAunrfj4Tj — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 7, 2021

In a statement, her family said: “With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah.

“She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

“We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing.

“We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 785 8244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.