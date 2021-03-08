The questions that remain after Harry and Meghan’s Oprah appearance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Sussexes’ explosive tell-all interview has raised a lot of issues. What are the questions that need answering?

– How will the royal family respond and how will they restore their damaged reputation?

The family and their aides have some challenging questions to answer about why a suicidal Meghan was not supported and given help, and about accusations of racism.

The Queen has not watched the Oprah Winfrey interview (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen, known for her calm approach, is never reactive or rash during challenging times, but the allegations mark a crisis point for the monarchy and its future.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have long been vocal campaigners on the issue of mental health so questions remain about their involvement and what their response will be.

– Who made the racist comment about how dark the Sussexes’ baby’s skin would be?

The duke and duchess refused to say which member of the royal family had this conversation with Harry while Meghan was pregnant with Archie.

Winfrey later said Harry told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Sussexes and baby Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan said: “That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.”

Harry said he will never reveal who said it and what was said, but this will not stop the speculation.

While Meghan said it happened when she was pregnant, the duke said this happened “right at the beginning… what will the kids look like?”

– What damage has been done to Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family?

At this stage, the damage could be irreparable.

The duke has vowed to try to restore his relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, and said he hopes he can heal his rift with William in time.

Charles with his sons Harry and William (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The interview is likely to be seen – by the press or the royals, or both – as an attack on the whole family, and questions will be asked about how William will react to Meghan singling out Kate?

Harry has, however, spoken of his closeness to the Queen.

– What did Kate say to Meghan to make her cry?

Meghan said it was Kate who left her in tears over flower girls’ dresses, not the other way round, as was reported.

Kate with Charlotte at the royal wedding (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about some things,” Meghan said.

Kate apologised and sent flowers and a note, but Meghan said it was a turning point when the false story was not put straight.

– Who did Meghan approach in the palace for help when feeling suicidal?

Meghan said she went to “one of the most senior people”.

The duchess sent emails and begged for help and people said “Yes, yes, it’s disproportionately terrible… but nothing was ever done”, she claimed.

– Why was Meghan not supported – especially after Diana, Princess of Wales’s experience?

Meghan said: “There was no guidance… there’s no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal, there’s none of that training.”

Meghan with Harry on a royal engagement before their wedding (Yui Mok/PA)

She added that it “might exist for other members of the family” but it was not offered to her.

– Who was jealous of Meghan?

Harry indicated that members of the royal family were jealous of Meghan because of the ease with which she carried out royal duties on their tour of Australia and New Zealand.

– What about Meghan’s father?

The duchess has been estranged from Thomas Markle since her wedding, but Winfrey was not seen questioning her about their relationship in the main programme.

In clips released later, Meghan said she found it difficult to discuss his actions, adding: “I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child.”

– Why did Meghan think Archie should be a prince?

Meghan said she wanted Archie to be a prince so he could have police protection, and expressed her shock at the idea of the first person of colour in the family not being titled in the same way as other grandchildren.

The Sussexes (Toby Melville/PA)

But seventh in line Archie is not at this stage entitled to be a prince because of rules established more than 100 years ago by King George V.

– Why didn’t the Queen make Archie a prince?

The Queen stepped in ahead of Prince George’s birth to issue a Letters Patent to ensure all the Cambridges’ children, not just George, would have fitting titles.

But the Cambridges’ children are the offspring of a future monarch whereas Archie is not.

He will be entitled to be an HRH or a prince when the Prince of Wales accedes to the throne.

– What about the alleged bullying Meghan is accused of?

The interview was filmed before the Times revealed that a senior aide raised concerns over bullying and that Meghan allegedly drove out two personal assistants and humiliated another, which she denies.

Meghan and Harry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Questions remain as to what exactly went on and how Meghan treated her staff.

Buckingham Palace has launched an investigation.

– Who told Meghan she should be “50% less”?

Winfrey later said an unnamed person – it is not known whether it was a royal or a courtier – told Meghan “it would be best if she could be 50% less than she was”.

– What was this other wedding?

Meghan said she and Harry had a secret marriage ceremony with the Archbishop of Canterbury in their “back yard” three days before their royal wedding.

It is thought to have been a blessing or the informal sharing of vows.

– How could Meghan not have known about royal life?

As a teenager, she was pictured as a tourist outside Buckingham Palace, but Meghan said she knew little of the royal family growing up and had never looked up Harry online.

In their engagement interview in 2017, Harry said he warned her about life in The Firm, saying he sat down on the sofa for frank conversations, telling her: “You know what you’re letting yourself in for. It’s a big deal and… it’s not easy for anybody.”

– What will Harry and Meghan name their daughter?

With the couple set to have a baby girl, the bookmakers will be predicting Diana as the frontrunner. Or perhaps Elizabeth in honour of the Queen.