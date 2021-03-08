Not Queen or Duke of Edinburgh who made racist comment, says Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has said the Duke of Sussex told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh who made the racist comment about how dark their baby’s skin would be.
Speaking hours after the bombshell interview aired in the US, Winfrey said Harry had not told her which member of the royal family was involved in the conversation.
