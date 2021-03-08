Tuesday, March 9th 2021 Show Links
Not Queen or Duke of Edinburgh who made racist comment, says Oprah Winfrey

by Press Association
March 8 2021, 1.36pm Updated: March 8 2021, 2.17pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions)
Oprah Winfrey has said the Duke of Sussex told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh who made the racist comment about how dark their baby’s skin would be.

Speaking hours after the bombshell interview aired in the US, Winfrey said Harry had not told her which member of the royal family was involved in the conversation.

