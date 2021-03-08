Malala Yousafzai takes her passions to the small screen with Apple

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate known around the world for her activism, is taking her love of television and film to Apple TV+.

Ms Yousafzai, who graduated from the University of Oxford last June, announced on Monday that she has partnered with Apple in a multi-year deal to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation and series for children.

The 23-year-old was the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2014, for working to protect children from slavery, extremism and child labour.

Around the world, young women are leading the charge for a greener, fairer future. For #IWD, we asked girls what actions they want their leaders to take to address the climate crisis — and illustrator @andreagpippins brought their visions to life. — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) March 8, 2021

In her home country, Pakistan, she was outspoken in insisting that girls have a right to an education.

She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while travelling on a school bus at the age of 15.

Ms Yousafzai recovered and went on to fight against girls’ oppression worldwide.