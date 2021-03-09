What the papers say – March 9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fallout from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview gains saturation coverage in the nation’s papers.

The Daily Mirror says the interview has triggered the “worst royal crisis in 85 years”, since the abdication of King Edward VIII.

The Daily Mail turns a blowtorch on the couple with a large front page headline of “What have they done?”

The Daily Express laments that the royal family is reeling from the interview, beside a headline of “So sad it has come to this”.

But The Guardian goes with the angle that Buckingham Palace is in “crisis” following the “devastating racism claim” concerning the colour of baby Archie’s skin.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 9 March 2021: Palace in crisis following devastating racism claim pic.twitter.com/MAGqMq8EM8 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 8, 2021

That line is echoed in the i, The Independent and The Times.

Tuesday's front page: Palace in crisis talks over racism allegation #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/cIqAOAfQa0 pic.twitter.com/hw1JEPiyKV — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 8, 2021 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/JmqIGXOhIq — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) March 8, 2021 Tuesday’s TIMES: “Palace in turmoil over Meghan’s racism claims” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wiqwJk2CtC — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021

The Daily Telegraph takes a different tack, leading on US President Joe Biden’s comment that Meghan had shown courage in the interview.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Duchess has shown courage, says Biden” 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0GULI3D4KA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2021

Metro looks more through the couple’s lens, with a front page family photo of the Sussexes with baby Archie beside the headline “Just the four of us now”.

But the Daily Star pokes fun at the couple in its typical disinterested way, asking if it missed anything on TV on Monday night.

And in the only non-Sussex front page, the Financial Times says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned of fresh fears about post-pandemic inflation.